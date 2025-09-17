Integrity Cap’s IntegriTech Launches Historic SBA Eligibility Checker: Answers in Minutes, Not Months

IntegriTech unveils the first real-time SBA eligibility checker, giving borrowers and brokers instant clarity with no cost or credit impact.

Now, with IntegriTech, they can know their SBA eligibility in minutes—with full transparency and no stress. This is what democratizing access to capital looks like.” — Matthew Carlucci

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Borrowers Can Now Understand Their SBA Eligibility in Minutes , Not Months. At No Cost, With No Credit Impact. Integrity Cap , a leader in ethical and technology-driven small business financing, today announced a groundbreaking release under its IntegriTech brand: the first-ever real-time SBA Eligibility Checker in U.S. history. For the first time, business owners can instantly understand their SBA borrowing eligibility in minutes - not weeks or months - without applying, without cost, and with no impact to their credit.This transformative innovation eliminates the opaque, paperwork-heavy, and slow-moving SBA loan process that has historically frustrated borrowers and brokers alike. By combining a modern digital application, a secure borrower portal, and automated AI document analysis, IntegriTech is redefining how small businesses access the lowest-cost capital in the nation.Reinventing the SBA Experience- Modern SBA Application: Borrowers can now complete the SBA process entirely online: no PDFs, no manual forms. A self-guided interface makes intake clear and stress-free.- Secure SBA Portal: Applicants have a central hub to upload documents, track progress, and communicate directly with Integrity Cap’s team in real time.- Automated Document Analysis: IntegriTech’s AI reviews financials instantly, extracting data, flagging risks, and validating eligibility to accelerate approvals and reduce errors.- IntegriTech AI Assistant: A virtual assistant guides borrowers through uploads, answers common SBA questions, and even accepts documents directly through the chat interface.“This is a watershed moment in small business lending,” said Matthew Carlucci, CEO of Integrity Cap. “For decades, entrepreneurs have been told to wait weeks or months for answers, completing document after document that have no participation in their eligibility. Now, with IntegriTech, they can know their SBA eligibility in minutes, with full transparency and no stress, by asking for as little information as possible while still certifying their eligibility. This is what democratizing access to capital looks like.”A Win for Borrowers and BrokersBeyond empowering borrowers directly, the SBA Eligibility Checker is a powerful new tool for brokers and ISOs who want to serve their clients better. With real-time feedback, brokers can now pre-qualify deals instantly, build borrower trust, and close more SBA placements faster than ever.“Brokers no longer have to shop files around to banks for answers, or cross their fingers on uncertain SBA approvals,” added Carlucci. “We built this system to give them certainty, speed, and scale. One submission now means clarity in minutes and approvals in days.”Historic Impact Across the CountryWith over 30 million small businesses nationwide and nearly half reporting challenges accessing affordable credit, the launch of IntegriTech’s SBA Eligibility Checker could mark a turning point in access to growth capital. Business owners previously excluded or delayed by rigid systems now have a simple, inclusive pathway to understand their options."We didn't just build another CRM – we built the complete lending ecosystem. Our AI-powered document processing determines SBA eligibility in minutes, not months, while our unified platform automates everything from document collection to portfolio management, cutting review times from days to minutes and boosting accuracy with human-level precision.” said Mashooq Abro, CTO of Integrity Cap. “We're transforming how lending decisions are made."About Integrity CapIntegrity Cap is a national business financing firm specializing in transparent, monthly-payment lending solutions. Through its technology arm, IntegriTech, the company delivers AI-powered tools that cut underwriting time by 85% and empower brokers and borrowers with faster, fairer access to capital.Learn more and try the SBA Eligibility Checker here: https://integritech.ai

