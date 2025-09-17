Veterans Affairs Life Insurance Program tops $2 billion in coverage for service-connected Veterans

Since its launch in 2023, the Veterans Affairs Life Insurance (VALife) program has already provided over $2 billion in total coverage to more than 60,000 Veterans.

VALife provides up to $40,000 of whole life insurance coverage to Veterans. Veterans age 80 or younger, with service-connected disabilities rated from 0 to 100%, receive guaranteed acceptance in the program without medical underwriting.

VALife premium rates are the same for men and women, not based on medical conditions and will not increase over the life of the policy. Premiums are based on the Veteran’s age upon enrollment and the coverage amount selected. In most cases, VALife premium rates are competitive with, or better than, similar private sector guaranteed acceptance, whole life insurance programs.

The full table of monthly VALife premium rates can be found online.

Veterans can apply online and receive a decision within 10 minutes. Veterans enrolled in the program also enjoy self-service functions like electronic payments and beneficiary updates.