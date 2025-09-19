Croix Valley’s Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice BBQ Sauce – the world’s first commercially produced barbecue sauce to feature bold fall flavors.

HUDSON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Croix Valley Debuts First-Ever Commercially Available Pumpkin Spice BBQ Sauce Limited-edition fall release brings together bold barbecue and seasonal flavor in a one-of-a-kind sauceJust in time for fall cooking and tailgating season, Croix Valley Foods has launched a seasonal flavor that’s turning heads across the grilling world: Pumpkin Spice BBQ Sauce.Believed to be the first commercially available pumpkin spice barbecue sauce on the market, this limited-edition release combines the warm, nostalgic flavors of autumn with Croix Valley’s signature sweet-and-smoky BBQ base. The result is a rich, balanced sauce that’s ideal for pork, chicken, roasted vegetables, and even bold fall-themed desserts.“Pumpkin spice has long dominated the coffee and baking worlds. We thought it was time to bring that iconic flavor to the grill,” said Damon Holter, President and Co-Founder of Croix Valley Foods. “We developed this sauce to offer something truly original—something that captures the season and surprises the palate.”This small-batch release is made with real pumpkin and a proprietary blend of fall spices, including cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, and allspice. Crafted with premium ingredients, the sauce is gluten-free, MSG-free, and proudly made in the USA.Best used as a finishing sauce or dip, Croix Valley Pumpkin Spice BBQ Sauce adds a flavorful twist to fall classics. Whether it's brushed onto ribs during the final minutes of cooking, served over pulled pork, or paired with sweet potato fries, this sauce delivers the warm spice of autumn with serious BBQ soul.Product Highlights:🎃 First-of-its-kind commercially available pumpkin spice barbecue sauce🍂 Limited edition seasonal release – only available while supplies last🏆 Made by an award-winning, family-owned BBQ company🌿 Gluten-free, no MSG, small-batch crafted🍖 Perfect for pork, poultry, roasted veggies, and fall-themed dishesThe sauce is available now for purchase through the company’s website and select retailers nationwide. With fall foodies and BBQ lovers already buzzing, it’s expected to sell out before the season ends.Order here:About Croix Valley Foods:Founded in Hudson, Wisconsin by Damon and Lu Holter, Croix Valley Foods is a family-owned company dedicated to helping people elevate their cooking with award-winning sauces, rubs, and marinades . What started as a steak sauce in a small restaurant kitchen has grown into an international brand trusted by professional chefs, competition teams, and home cooks alike. Croix Valley products are made in the USA, gluten-free, MSG-free, and packed with flavor born from real-world grilling experience.

