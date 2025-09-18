Intelligent Home Information Delivers New Consumer Tool For Property Market Transparency

Intelligent Home Information Helps Homebuyers Avoid Hidden Property Purchase Risks

New online platform, Intelligent Home Information is giving house hunters free Instant Risk Screening Reports on properties for sale.

We’ve taken a bold move in giving consumers our Instant Risk Screening Reports for free but it’s one we believe will bring greater transparency to the property market” — Jane Foster, Intelligent Home Information.

WARRINGTON, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free Check to Help Homebuyers Avoid Hidden Property Purchase RisksNew online platform, Intelligent Home Information (IHI) is giving house hunters free Instant Risk Screening Reports helping them make smarter, safer decisions before committing to a purchase.While UK property listing portals and estate agents are now required to include some up-front information within property particulars, many still fall short of providing deeper insights into high-cost risks such as flooding, ground instability and infrastructure developments. These risks can have serious financial implications for buyers, yet they’re often overlooked until midway through a property transaction.Intelligent Home Information (IHI) has been launched to give consumers in England and Wales access to essential insights before making an offer on a property. With failed property transactions costing consumers nearly £3,500 on average, IHI helps buyers avoid costly mistakes by providing upfront, regulated search results - the same ones a solicitor would use - before any legal instruction. This not only saves money but also offers early insights into potential environmental and structural risks.“Homebuyers deserve clarity and confidence before making one of life’s biggest financial decisions,” said Jane Foster, spokesperson for Intelligent Home Information. “We’ve taken a bold move in giving consumers our Instant Risk Screening Reports for free but it’s one we believe will bring greater transparency to the property market. With rising property values and home moving costs, IHI gives consumers a free means of assessing whether a property is worth pursuing, saving time, money and the potential stress of pulling out of a purchase due to last-minute surprises.”IHI is offering its first one million Instant Risk Screening Reports free of charge to help consumers make more informed property decisions*. Whether buying, selling, or simply researching, the free report provides a clear summary of potential risks along with practical guidance on next steps. If risks are flagged, house hunters can either walk away or choose to purchase in-depth specific risk reports from IHI, all of which can be shared with solicitors if they decide to proceed with making an offer on the property.Why Intelligent Home Information Is a Must-Have:• Covers key risks including flooding, ground stability, contaminated land, energy, Radon gas, Crossrail / HS2 proximity, plus any adjacent planning applications.• Champions market transparency.• Uses accurate up-to-date data to help buyers avoid costly surprises.• Supports better negotiation, faster transactions and smarter investment decisions.Why It Matters:• 1 in 6 homes in England and Wales are at risk of flooding.• Ground movement and subsidence affect thousands of properties annually.• Infrastructure projects like HS2 can significantly impact property value.• Nearly 300,000 UK property transactions fell through in 2024, costing homebuyers over £1 billion.With Intelligent Home Information, home buyers can move forward with confidence and avoid the hidden risks that could derail a property purchase. Visit: https://intelligent-home-information.co.uk Intelligent Home Information is licensed by the National Land Information Service (NLIS) and a member of The Association of Independent Personal Search Agents and The Search Code which protects home buyers and sellers.*Instant Risk Reports will be priced at £10 following the first 1 million reports generated.

