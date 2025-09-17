Oral Health Biotech Company Oral Biolife Announces New CEO and Leadership Updates

Pennsylvania-based biotech company names new executive members to their growing team

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oral Biolife (OBL), the biotechnology company specializing in therapies for dental diseases and creating first-of-a-kind treatments, announces their new CEO, Greg Ambra, along with Tim Glennon as Chief Commercialization Officer and Mahesh Sambasivam, PhD as Head of Research and Development.With recent major industry strides surrounding the development and clinical trials of their leading asset Ambrilux Dental Gel, the appointment of CEO Greg Ambra brings decades of extensive executive leadership experience across pharma and biotech to OBL, with his expertise in navigating through transformative product launches.Stepping into the role of Chief Commercialization Officer is Tim Glennon, who brings nearly 30 years of expertise with over 15 successful product launches spanning diverse therapeutic areas. Tim’s addition to the team will translate to optimal market accessibility of breakthrough Ambrilux products, innovating the oral health space with unparalleled periodontal treatment.Mahesh Sambasivam, Ph.D., has taken on the role as Head of Research and Development, yielding over 20 years of experience in the medical device industry. Blending his background of working closely with patients and caregivers to develop products addressing unmet needs, with his current focus of creating innovative products and bringing them to market for high impact public health results, this role lends to the product efficacy and progress of what Mahesh has delivered previously.CEO Greg Ambra shares a forward facing sentiment as he joins the team expressing that, “With an unwavering company mission to elevate the standard of oral health and dental care for all, I’m honored to fulfill this position as CEO of Oral Biolife. The future of how our evolving technology in noninvasive therapies will shape this industry is one I’m grateful to be part of.”To learn more about the leadership team at Oral Biolife, visit https://oralbiolife.com/#leadership. About Oral Biolife Inc.Oral Biolife is an innovative biotechnology company headquartered in Bethlehem, PA that utilizes the unique properties of biotechnology materials to develop breakthrough technologies. Their lead asset, Ambrilux Dental Gel, via its unique non-invasive ability to regenerate bone tissue, represents a potential breakthrough treatment for periodontal disease. For more information, please visit https://www.oralbiolife.com/ and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/oralbiolife-inc/ ###

