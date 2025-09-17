WorldUpstart Expands Global Footprint to Bring Healthcare Innovation to the U.S. Market

WorldUpstart U.S. Market Gateway Accelerator Fall 2025 Cohort

U.S. Market Gateway Accelerator Welcomes Companies from Ecuador, Brazil, and New Zealand for the First Time

We're especially excited this cycle to welcome our first companies from South America and Oceania, and to deepen our collaboration with Korean innovation leaders...” — Karina Sotnik, WorldUpstart CEO

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WorldUpstart proudly announces the launch of its Fall 2025 U.S. Market Gateway Accelerator , featuring a dynamic cohort of international Life Science and MedTech companies. The 8-week hybrid program begins online this week, supporting healthcare startups as they target expansion to the United States.This fall's cohort marks a new milestone for the program, featuring companies from Ecuador, Brazil, and New Zealand for the first time—alongside new participants from familiar innovation hubs like France and South Korea. The program, covering topics like legal, regulatory, reimbursement, operations, and investment, culminates in an immersive four-day U.S. market experience in Philadelphia from October 27–30, featuring an industry showcase, investor pitch sessions, and participation in the region's largest investment conference, PACT Capital Conference.This cycle also celebrates the launch of new strategic collaborations with BSRKorea and Innopolis Foundation, two leading innovation ecosystem partners in South Korea. These partnerships further strengthen WorldUpstart's global sourcing capabilities and deepen its commitment to supporting Korean companies as they scale into the U.S. healthcare market."With each cohort, we continue to expand the diversity, global reach, and impact of our accelerator," said Karina Sotnik, Founder and CEO of WorldUpstart. "We're especially excited this cycle to welcome our first companies from South America and Oceania, and to deepen our collaboration with Korean innovation leaders to ensure that the most promising companies from around the world get the guidance and connections they need to succeed in the U.S."Each company will receive hands-on mentorship, expert advice, and curated introductions to key industry stakeholders across the U.S. throughout the two-month accelerator.Meet the Fall 2025 CohortHuntX Pharma, a deep-tech biopharma company, is developing a new class of small-molecule therapeutics to restore neuronal health in Huntington's and other neurological diseases caused by axonal transport defects.CELLeBRAIN, Ltd. is a biotech company, based in South Korea, focused on applying the tumor-homing property of MSCs to facilitate more efficient and effective use of gene therapy in treating solid tumors and chronic degenerative diseases.WittGen leverages its GenAI-empowered LEIBER-X platform for single-cell precision oncology, transforming diverse multi-omics data into high-resolution single-cell insights to uncover intra-tumor heterogeneity, discover novel cancer subtypes, accelerate successful drug development, and enable personalized cancer treatment.BeNatureBioLab (BNBL) develops proprietary HME-DDS™ formulation technology and provides CDMO services to create higher-absorption oral and transdermal dosage forms, offering end-to-end support from formulation through scale-up and regulatory readiness.Connext Health is an AI-powered analytics platform that connects pharma R&D, investors, and startups by delivering curated scouting, partner briefs, and translational insights to accelerate innovation in areas like AI, genomics, and digital therapeutics. Through AI Health Frontiers workshops and Oravi.AI, it drives sustainable transformation in medicine and patient care.Quantum Medical enables innovative solutions for chronic kidney disease, including its Hemodiafiltration Conversion System designed to make hemodialysis more effective, efficient, and accessible for underserved patients worldwide.Fur Love is a veterinary-recommended dermocosmetic brand, offering science-backed, human-grade skincare solutions for dogs, with clinically validated products that address common dermatological issues like dryness, itchiness, and tangles.About WorldUpstartWorldUpstart empowers international life sciences, MedTech, and digital health companies to successfully enter and grow in the U.S. market. Its U.S. Market Gateway Accelerator, recognized as one of the Top 10 Accelerators by Hattrick IT and in the Top 10 of the Best 32 Accelerators from Startup Savant, provides the strategic guidance, mentorship, and networks needed for global startups to thrive in the competitive U.S. healthcare landscape. Visit www.worldupstart.com to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.