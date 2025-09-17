AI Experts from Major Law Firms to Speak at AI World Conference San Diego

AI World Conference San Diego Bennett Borden of Clarion AI Law Partners Peter Stockburger is Managing Partner of Dentons San Diego

The World's Largest Law Firms Including Dentons and DLA Piper to Present Sessions on AI Governance at AI World Conference San Diego

Attendees of the AI World Conference can gain valuable insights on AI Readiness from top experts from major law firms worldwide.” — Robert Smallwood

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI World Conference focusing on AI readiness and governance, is set for October 27–29 at the Westgate Hotel in San Diego, announces an impressive lineup of speakers from leading law firms, including Dentons, DLA Piper, BakerHostetler, Miller Thomson, Arnold & Porter, ReedSmith, Gunster, and Cozen O'Connor. Registration is open now.

The event is headlined by two of the world’s most influential technology lawyers: Bennett Borden, formerly of DLA Piper, now with the hybrid law and technology firm Clarion AI Law Partners, and Peter Stockburger, with Dentons, the world's largest law firm.

Bennett Borden is the Founder & CEO of Clarion AI Partners, a specialty law firm, and one of the few people globally to hold simultaneous credentials as an AI lawyer, data scientist, and AI ethicist. Borden brings unique insight from his background at the CIA, as Chief Data Scientist and Partner at DLA Piper, and through his globally recognized expertise on the legal, technological, and policy implications of AI. His leadership in AI governance and algorithmic bias testing serves clients ranging from technology and insurance to financial services, health, and life sciences, positioning him as a visionary authority on AI’s challenges and opportunities.

Peter Stockburger serves as the Office Managing Partner at Dentons San Diego and is the Global Head of the AI Governance Practice. He also co-leads the firm’s Autonomous Vehicle practice, guiding global clients through the evolving landscape of AI risks, data privacy, cybersecurity, and compliance. A widely published author and speaker, Stockburger is renowned for his leadership in developing practical frameworks for responsible AI innovation and for co-authoring “The Future of Global AI Governance,” a white paper shaping best practices in this fast-moving field.

Additional experts from major law firms who are presenting include:

• Anthony Diana is a partner in the Emerging Technologies Group at Reed Smith and focuses his practice on commercial litigation, internal and regulatory investigations, electronic discovery and information governance, and data privacy and security.

• Leigh Zidwick CIGO, CIP is Senior Director of Information Governance at the law firm DLA Piper LLP (US). She specializes in partnering with clients and internal teams to develop and implement strategic information governance and records management programs.

• Taylor Bloom CIPP/E, CIPP/US, CIPM, is Partner - Privacy and Data Protection Group at Baker & Hostetler LLP in San Diego. She is a privacy and technology attorney with over 10 years of experience operating at the intersection of law, technology and business, with a keen focus on data privacy, and governance.

• Ceyda Tocsoy, CEDS, is Director, eDiscovery & Information Governance, at the law firm Miller Thomson in Toronto, Canada. She is a seasoned legal industry veteran with over three decades of experience.

• Jonathan Schieber, Esq., IGP, is the Director of Information Governance at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP, where he leads initiatives around data governance, flow, quality and strategy.

• Nick Berenato is Information Governance Principal at Cozen O'Connor. He is an attorney that focuses his practice on information governance and electronic discovery in the construction, higher education, financial services, antitrust, government investigations, white-collar, insurance defense, and health care.

AI World Conference 2025 brings together top minds in AI governance, technology, and program management from diverse sectors such as healthcare, finance, transportation, and government. Attendees can expect cutting-edge case studies, interactive workshops, and invaluable networking with national and global experts from leading companies and organizations.

Don’t miss this landmark event on the future of AI readiness and governance, innovation, and law—where the intersection of law and technology takes center stage.

