JENNA WILLIAMS SELECTED AS TOP COMMERCIAL BANKER OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

Jenna Williams will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jenna Williams, VP & Commercial Banker with BMO, was named Top Commercial Banker of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her determination, integrity, and commitment to her field.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one Commercial Banker is selected for this distinction. Jenna Williams is being recognized for having over two decades of experience dedicated to the field of Commercial Banking. Jenna Williams will receive this recognition at IAOTP's upcoming Award Gala this December at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in commercial banking, Ms. Williams has built a reputation as a trusted expert in her field. A dynamic and results-driven leader, she currently serves as Vice President and Relationship Manager for BMO in Northern California. Drawing on a strong foundation in business development, administration, investments, and lending, Ms. Williams partners with clients to help them leverage banking solutions that strengthen their financial position—today, tomorrow, and well into the future.Committed to delivering exceptional service, Ms. Williams works closely with her administrative team to ensure financial documentation is prepared with accuracy and efficiency, enabling timely and consistent results. Throughout her career, she has held key roles at respected financial institutions, with a primary focus on commercial lending rather than personal banking. Her strategic approach centers on networking and relationship-building, powerful tools she uses to drive business growth and long-term client success.Her roles include but are not limited to Real Estate Investor, Business Owner, Loan Officer, Commercial Relationship Manager, Business Development Officer, Assistant Vice President, Vice President. Ms. Williams also expanded her expertise beyond traditional banking, having worked as a Communications Consultant, Project Manager, Sales Executive all showcasing her versatility across multiple industries, while cultivating a high value network.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Williams has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year, she was selected as Top Small Business Administration Specialist of the Year by IAOTP. This year, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for her earlier honors as Empowered Woman of the Year, for her selection to be featured in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication and her most recent honor as Top Commercial Banker of the Decade She was also recognized by Marquis Who's Who of Professional Women for Business, Finance, and Leadership.In addition to her successful career in banking and finance, Ms. Williams is an active member of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the achievements of women in the commercial real estate industry. Through her involvement with CREW, she has held several leadership roles, including serving on the board and chairing various committees, demonstrating her commitment to empowering women and fostering professional growth within the industry.Looking back, Ms. Williams attributes her success to her integrity, fulfilling her commitments, and meeting her goals. When not working, she enjoys playing golf, gardening, and cooking. Jenna also practices the yoga and Pilates and is an avid reader. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field of banking and real estate.For more information, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jenna-williams-0540b418/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.