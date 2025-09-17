Attorney General Brenna Bird Co-Leads Coalition Supporting President’s Right to Quash Subpoena

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced she co-led a 21-state coalition supporting the President’s right not to be hauled into Florida state court.

Parties in a lawsuit involving Truth Social’s parent company subpoenaed President Trump for personal documents and are seeking to question him under oath. The President is not a defendant in this case. The unprecedented demand for documents interferes with President Trump’s constitutional duties and creates serious federalism problems, so President Trump moved to quash, that is, for an order stating that he does not have to respond to the subpoena. The coalition’s brief is in support of that motion.

“President Trump has been sued more times than any other president, in fact, more times than all other presidents combined,” said Attorney General Brenna Bird. “It’s ridiculous, and it’s a distraction from the important work he is doing as our chief executive. A President’s focus should be on the duties of his office, not dealing with an evidentiary fishing expedition.”

Iowa and Florida co-led the brief and were joined by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and Texas as well as the Arizona Senate President and Speaker of the House.

Read the full brief here.

