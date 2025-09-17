 Mark P. White Appointed Executive Director of the California Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA)

Mark White

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA) is proud to announce the appointment of Mark P. White as its new Executive Director, effective immediately. With over three decades of experience in the marine industry and a deep commitment to professional standards, Mark brings a wealth of operational insight, leadership, and industry advocacy to the role.

Mark has served CYBA in multiple capacities over the years, including his current role as President and Boat Show Committee Chairman. His appointment as Executive Director marks a strategic move to unify leadership and accelerate the Association’s modernization efforts across compliance, member engagement, and industry visibility.

A Proven Leader in Marine Sales & Operations

Mark’s career spans a wide spectrum of marine business leadership:

Licensed and bonded yacht broker in California

National Sales Manager and Broker of Record for WS Yacht Brokers

Former West Coast Sales Manager for Denison Yachting

Past Finance Manager for Silver Seas Yachts and Financial Services Manager for Alexander Marine USA

Former Regional Manager for Olympic Boat Centers, overseeing six Southern California dealerships

Born into a family-run boat dealership in Wyoming, Mark’s roots in the marine industry are both personal and professional. His early career included representing water-sport brands such as Bayliner and Sea Ray boats, giving him a unique perspective on both recreational and luxury segments of the market.

A Vision for Education, Innovation & Member Empowerment

As Executive Director, Mark will focus on:

Strengthening broker compliance and ethics standards

Expanding member services and training programs

Driving innovation in listing syndication and data transparency

Representing CYBA at state and national legislative forums

Delivering high-impact educational seminars and webinars to empower members and affiliates with actionable insights, regulatory updates, and operational best practices.

“Mark’s appointment signals a new chapter for CYBA,” said Dean West, CYBA Vice President and Chair of the Ethics and Advocacy Committees. “His operational expertise and industry relationships make him the ideal leader to guide our members through the evolving landscape of yacht brokerage.”

About CYBA

Founded in 1975, the California Yacht Brokers Association was the first state-based organization to require brokers and sales personnel to be licensed and bonded. CYBA continues to set the standard for ethical practices, consumer protection, and professional development in the yacht sales industry.

