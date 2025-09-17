“I Am Saving America” Launches on Constitution Day with New Civic Digital Platform

Movement empowers Americans with a symbolic digital identity rooted in freedom, faith, family, and responsibility.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Constitution Day, a new grassroots digital movement has launched with a bold rallying cry: “ I Am Saving America .” The initiative, centered around a creed and civic platform, offers Americans a symbolic way to reclaim their digital identity and reaffirm timeless values of freedom, faith, and responsibility.The Creed: A Declaration for Our TimeAt the heart of the movement is the “I Am Saving America ” creed — a cinematic short film and personal pledge that is beginning to circulate across social media.The film opens with quiet conviction:“I am Saving America.Me.I’m not waiting for permission.”It ends with a call that cannot be ignored:“Not someday.Today.Right now.”The creed frames identity not as a product but as a personal stand — rooted in the enduring power of the phrase “I AM.”Why Now?The launch date was chosen deliberately. September 17 is Constitution Day, marking the moment Americans first bound themselves to freedom under law.“We want millions of Americans to do what our Founders did,” says Courtney Jones, internet pioneer behind one of the first profitable search engines on Nasdaq. “To put their name to something bigger. To take a stand for their country. This is the digital Declaration of Independence for our time.”Award-winning filmmaker Tom Jones, who helped shape national political campaigns and documentaries, adds:“We are launching this idea in September of 2025 for a reason. It was in September, 250 years ago, that 56 patriots risked everything for history’s greatest idea — the United States of America. We want millions of Americans to do the same today and take a stand for freedom, democracy, and their country.”Digital Identity in ActionThe SavingAmerica.com platform allows participants to adopt a personalized email identity — such as Freedom@SavingAmerica.com or Faith@SavingAmerica.com. Each name is unique and once claimed, cannot be replicated.Jones explains: “Billions of emails are sent every day. Most say nothing. But now, millions will open their inbox and see two words that matter more than ever: Saving America. And that reminder might just save us.”Looking AheadBeyond the symbolic launch, the SavingAmerica team plans to expand into broader digital tools for privacy and community building. The long-term vision is to provide a secure, patriot-built alternative to Big Tech platforms — technology rooted in independence, trust, and sovereignty.Call to Action:🎥 Watch the “I Am Saving America” Creed Video: [Vimeo Link]🔗 Learn More: https://SavingAmerica.com Press Contact:press@SavingAmerica.comSavingAmerica.com Media TeamAbout SavingAmerica.com:SavingAmerica.com is a civic technology platform and cultural movement founded in 2025. Its mission is to provide Americans with symbolic digital identities and tools rooted in freedom, faith, family, and responsibility — a modern stand for timeless values.

I am Saving America... Me.

