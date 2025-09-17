LunaPath Launches to Redefine Freight Operations with Specialized AI Agents

Founded by logistics tech veteran Abhishek Porwal Tactical AI agents automate check-calls, PODs, & carrier updates For freight brokers seeking fast ROI.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the official launch of LunaPath , a first-of-its-kind platform delivering specialized AI agents that eliminate repetitive freight grunt work, allowing logistics teams to cut costs, reclaim time, and focus on what matters most: customers and exceptions.Founded by logistics and technology leader Abhishek Porwal, LunaPath was born from a simple observation: freight brokers and 3PLs spend nearly 40% of their costs on labor, much of it wasted on manual, repetitive communication and paperwork. Porwal, previously co-founder, CTO, and President of DreamOrbit, has spent years at the intersection of supply chain operations and enterprise technology, building comprehensive TMS solutions for industry leaders, including GlobalTranz, MercuryGate, and Emerge, and numerous other logistics technology implementations across companies like SMC3, Trans Logistics, and Crane Worldwide Logistics. Through this extensive experience, Porwal recognized that while APIs and automation had advanced, frontline teams were still stuck chasing status calls, proof-of-delivery documents, and after-hours updates.“I saw talented operators burning hours on tasks that should take minutes,” said Abhishek Porwal, Founder of LunaPath. “What they needed wasn’t another platform to learn, but a tactical sidekick, an AI agent that plugs in, gets the job done, and lets humans shine where relationships and judgment matter.”Why LunaPath is DifferentUnlike broad “super-agent” models that try to do everything, LunaPath builds modular, specialist agents fine-tuned for specific freight workflows. Its agents handle:- Carrier check-calls and status cadences- Proof-of-delivery (POD) and document retrieval- Multi-channel follow-ups (voice, email, SMS)- Automatic updates back into a TMSThe result: tactical mastery at the lowest cost per load. Early adopters report:- 45% reduction in labor costs- 61% boost in employee efficiency- 30% lift in customer satisfactionAnd because LunaPath is usage-based with plug-and-play integrations, teams see ROI in days, not quarters.“When a claim occurs, the last thing a customer wants is delays. LunaPath will allow us to automate the claim initiation process, which means faster resolutions and a smoother experience for everyone involved.”, said Brad Berlin, COO of FreightClaims.comLunaPath’s approach reflects its lean, technology-first philosophy. Operating with a reduced team and focused budget, the company channels all capital into building superior technology rather than traditional marketing efforts. You won’t find LunaPath with robust tradeshow events or sponsoring conferences - growth comes from word-of-mouth from satisfied customers. This disciplined approach allows LunaPath to deliver exceptional value while maintaining the lowest cost per load in the industry.Meeting the Industry at a Turning PointThe timing is urgent. Since 2022, over 4,000 freight brokerages have shut down, squeezed by softening demand, shrinking margins, and rising labor costs. U.S. truckload brokers alone spend over $30B annually on labor, nearly 40% of operating expenses.LunaPath enters this market as a lifeline for brokers and 3PLs under margin pressure, offering pay-as-you-go automation that scales with demand and eliminates busywork without re-platforming or new user training.“This isn’t about replacing people, it’s about equipping them,” added Porwal. “Think of AI agents as forklifts for data. They handle the heavy lifting so people can steer toward growth.”About LunaPathLunaPath is the logistics industry’s tactical AI sidekick, delivering affordable, specialized agents that automate grunt work, boost profitability, and scale operations without lock-in. With prebuilt playbooks for carrier communication, document retrieval, and shipment visibility, LunaPath slashes manual hours and cost per load in under a week.Learn more at www.lunapath.ai For press inquiries, contact lvmcdaniel@gmail.com.

