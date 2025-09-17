Fresh, Flavorful, and Simple: Bachelor's Guide to Cooking Brings Easy and Delicious Recipes to Your Kitchen

Chef Dorian Alexander Donahue shares simple, affordable, and mouthwatering recipes designed for single men, women, and busy young adults.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --About The Book:Bachelors Guide to Cooking is the ultimate kitchen companion for anyone looking to create flavorful meals without the hassle. With simple instructions and accessible supermarket ingredients, this cookbook turns everyday cooking into a fun and creative experience. From hearty pasta dishes like the popular Pesto and Bolognese sauces to mouthwatering Jamaican patties and the signature Roasted Garlic Tomahawk Steak, Dorian offers recipes that are easy to follow, budget-friendly, and sure to impress.Key Highlights:• Simple Ingredients, Big Flavors: Recipes use affordable, easy-to-find ingredients from local supermarkets.• Beginner-Friendly: Perfect for single men, women, and young adults who want quick, delicious meals.• Crowd Favorites: Features highly requested dishes like the Pesto Sauce and Bolognese that everyone loves.• Versatile Recipes: Includes international flavors—from Italian classics to Jamaican-inspired dishes—so there’s something for everyone.About the Author:Dorian Alexander Donahue, a Tacoma, Washington native, discovered his love for cooking at the age of five. After graduating with honors from the Arizona Culinary Institute, he honed his skills at renowned establishments like Etta and Geordie’s at the Wrigley Mansion. Known for his creativity, passion, and competitive edge in the kitchen, Dorian brings years of professional experience to this book, making gourmet-style cooking approachable for everyone.

