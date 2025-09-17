Diana Morales selected as Top CEO and Biotech Consultant by IAOTP

Diana Morales will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diana Morales, Founder, CEO, Best Selling Author, Executive Coach and Speaker, was recently selected as Top CEO and Biotech Consultant for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two and a half decades of experience in the industry, Mrs. Morales has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mrs. Morales is the CEO and Founder of DM Biotech Consulting, a firm offering tailored consulting services for early-stage biotech companies in areas like cell and gene therapy, antibodies, diagnostics, and AI. She specializes in business strategy and commercial operations, helping startups optimize operations, drive revenue, and prepare for Series A funding. Services range from sales and marketing planning to team building and leveraging networks.Mrs. Morales is recognized as an expert in commercial operations, bringing extensive industry experience to her company. Her executive capabilities are demonstrated through the formulation of comprehensive business strategies, the establishment and leadership of commercial teams, and her support for biotech companies in securing funding and entering new markets. Diana possesses extensive expertise in channel management and problem-solving within complex environments. She has an established history of successful business development and excels in leading high-performing teams while adeptly managing the nuances of global sales.In addition, Mrs. Morales is an executive coach, speaker, and bestselling author of ‘Rise Above The Noise’, recognized on Amazon for its impact, and the Founder of “Rise Above Career Blueprint’. Her work centers on leadership and resilience, aiming to inspire women professionals and emerging leaders through practical insights and personal experience. She is also an active community member.Previously, Mrs. Morales held significant roles at OrganaBio, Mass Biologics, and Invetech. At OrganaBio, she served as Vice President of Sales, where she played a pivotal role in advancing cGMP manufacturing services for cell-based therapies. As Vice President of Business Development and Operations at Mass Biologics, Diana contributed to the development and manufacturing of vaccines and biologics, emphasizing operational excellence in this historic institution. During her time at Invetech, Diana led the launch of new GMP products and services as VP, Head of Cell Therapy Products & Services. Her leadership in global management and team building significantly bolstered Invetech’s presence in the market.Earlier in her career, Mrs. Morales refined her expertise in account management, cGMP manufacturing, and business strategy at Thermo Fisher Scientific and GE Healthcare. These roles laid the foundation for her entrepreneurial ventures, culminating in the establishment of DM Biotech Consulting Services.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to expert advisor, business advisory services, business and marketing strategy, leadership, executive coaching, writing and publishing, and business development.Before embarking on her career path, Mrs. Morales earned a bachelor's degree in business management from Ashford University and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix. She has also completed various leadership and sales training programs, equipping her with the tools to excel in her field. Fluent in Albanian and Greek, and with a strong understanding of Spanish and Italian, Diana's multilingual skills enhance her ability to connect with a diverse range of clients and stakeholders.Throughout her illustrious career, Mrs. Morales has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This past year, she was an Honored Listee with Marquis Who’s Who and CT Top 50 Women Leader Award. She also received the "Women We Admire" Healthcare National Leader award in December 2024, and the Top 50 Women Leader in Medicine. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of Top CEO and Biotech Consultant for 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mrs. Morales for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mrs. Morales attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her husband and three sons. In the future, she hopes to continue to grow her business and empower other leaders across the globe to find their voice and their success.For more information please visit: https://thedmconsulting.com/ and https://www.riseabovethenoisebook.com/bookoptin The Rise Above The Noise Career Blueprint | Diana Morales, DM ConsultingAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

