GRMA Recognizes Canadian Analytical Laboratories as an Approved Partner in the Product Integrity Program

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA) is proud to announce that Canadian Analytical Laboratories (CAL) has achieved recognition under the GRMA Dietary Supplement Product Integrity Program , further advancing our shared mission to elevate product quality and safety standards across the health and wellness industries.CAL has been providing dietary supplement testing solutions to US brand owners, manufacturers and retailers for over 40 years. We are pleased to be recognized by the GRMA as an approved laboratory adding to our recognition from ISO, the US FDA, Health Canada and the Australian TGA.The GRMA Product Integrity Program promotes transparency, credibility, and scientific integrity within the Dietary Supplement Category. The recognition of laboratories comes after a qualified laboratory demonstrates systematic conformance to dietary supplement specific criteria across 5 core areas – test methods, environment, equipment, personnel, and data management.As part of this recognition, CAL will now provide certified laboratory services supporting manufacturers, retailers, and other stakeholders in meeting compliance requirements and ensuring consumer trust.“We are excited to welcome Canadian Analytical Laboratories as a recognized partner in our Product Integrity Program,” said Allyn Shultis, Executive Director of GRMA. “CAL’s expertise and commitment to excellence directly support our mission of advancing trusted standards through collaboration. Their recognition helps us provide even greater resources to manufacturers and retailers worldwide.”Christian Sood, CEO of Canadian Analytical Laboratories, emphasized the importance of the recognition:“At CAL, we take pride in delivering reliable, high-quality laboratory services that align with international compliance expectations and are grounded in science. Being recognized by GRMA validates our ongoing commitment to quality and to supporting the industry with integrity and transparency, while giving our clients the confidence that their products meet the highest quality standards.”The GRMA Product Integrity Program brings together certification bodies, laboratories, manufacturers, and retailers to ensure supply chain confidence because consumers expect that the ingredients on the label are what is in the product. This means that dietary supplement products have confirmed identity & composition, specified strength & purity, are clear of undeclared adulterants, and free from unacceptable contaminants. CAL has been able to demonstrate their utilization of scientific approaches employing best practices during dietary supplement laboratory analysisFor more information about the Product Integrity Program, visit: https://grmalliance.org/product-integrity-program/

