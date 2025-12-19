World Meditation Day to Unite Millions as Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Delivers Global Message of Peace

“World Meditates with Gurudev” Livestream Marks Annual Observance on December 21

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world comes together to observe World Meditation Day on December 21, global spiritual leader and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will lead a worldwide call for peace, resilience, and unity through meditation. The annual observance highlights meditation as a powerful tool for individual and collective well-being at a time of rising global stress and division.To mark the day, Gurudev will guide participants around the globe in a synchronized meditation experience on Sunday, December 21 at 10 AM ET. World Meditates with Gurudev will stream live, inviting people of every background and belief to pause together in a shared moment of stillness, reflection, and renewal on the Winter Solstice. Last year’s event drew millions of participants worldwide and earned a Guinness World Record for the most viewers of a guided meditation livestream on YouTube.Event DetailsWhat: World Meditates with GurudevWhen: Sunday, December 21, 2025 at 10 AM ETWhere: Global Livestream at worldmeditationday.com As part of the official World Meditation Day observance, Gurudev will deliver a keynote address at the United Nations on December 19, bringing together senior UN leadership, diplomats, and international representatives to explore meditation’s role in strengthening global peace, unity, and conflict resolution. His address builds on last year’s historic inauguration of World Meditation Day at the UN, when meditation was formally recognized for its profound impact on mental, emotional, and societal well-being.“Meditation is a must for physical, mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing,” says Gurudev.Renowned for his pioneering work in stress relief, trauma healing, and peacebuilding, Gurudev emphasizes meditation’s growing relevance amid global polarization and uncertainty. World Meditation Day aims to elevate meditation as a unifying force capable of reducing stress, building resilience, and fostering peace within communities worldwide.About Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi ShankarGurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and peace envoy. He has helped millions of people worldwide find peace and resilience in the face of adversity, learning not only how to excel in their own lives, but also how to become powerful agents for social change.Gurudev has created trauma-relief and meditation programs for at-risk youth, war veterans, prisoners and survivors of disaster. He has also created numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.Standing for the Gandhian principles of non-violence, Gurudev has mediated and progressed negotiations for peace in conflict-stricken areas such as Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia, where he is credited for playing a central role in ending the violent 52-year conflict between FARC and the Colombian government. He has received 57 governmental awards, including highest civilian awards from several nations. Twenty-seven universities have awarded him with honorary doctorates for his peace-keeping and humanitarian efforts.About Art of Living FoundationOperating in 180 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. All of AOLF’s programs are inspired by Gurudev’s philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 800 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.

