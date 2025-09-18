TheySaid Declares the Death of Traditional Surveys with Launch of AI-Powered Feedback Platform

AI Surveys and Interviews by TheySaid turn feedback into real-time intelligence, helping organizations predict loyalty, reduce churn, and accelerate growth.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheySaid, the pioneer in AI-powered feedback solutions, launches next-generation AI surveys and AI interviews . It’s an innovative tool designed to end the era of traditional and outdated survey modelsThe platform combines conversational AI feedback, machine learning survey analysis, and real-time sentiment detection to provide organizations with predictive customer insights that improve decision-making and strengthen long-term relationships.This new approach positions TheySaid as the leader in transforming how businesses listen, analyze, and respond to customers and employees in real time.The Death of Traditional SurveysFor decades, customer experience intelligence was defined by traditional survey methods. But now customers are experiencing survey fatigue. Lengthy questionnaires, outdated metrics, and delayed insights no longer meet the demands of companies that need real-time, actionable customer feedback. Companies are using AI-powered survey tools to transform customer feedback into real-time business intelligence.This shift isn’t just about efficiency; it’s about survival. Companies that continue to depend on outdated survey models risk missing the very signals that define customer loyalty, employee engagement, and market competitiveness. Those that adopt AI feedback tools and customer feedback automation are gaining a strategic advantage, a dynamic voice of the customer AI program that never stops listening, learning, and predicting.The takeaway is clear: traditional surveys are dead. Intelligent, automated, AI-powered feedback is the future.What TheySaid Brings to the Future of Customer ListeningTheySaid redefines feedback by making interactions conversational, adaptive, and deeply human. Instead of static surveys, the platform creates personalized interactions that resonate across generations from Gen Z to Baby Boomers, ensuring higher engagement and richer insights.Its AI adapts follow-up questions in real time, keeping participants engaged while surfacing context behind their answers. At its core, TheySaid introduces a two-way dialogue where customers feel heard and companies gain the clarity to anticipate needs and respond proactively.Executives receive revenue-focused insights in real time, seamlessly integrated into CRM, Customer Success, and Product systems. The result: data transforms into strategy, and feedback drives measurable growth.Data without action is a liability,” said Chris Hicken, Co-Founder of TheySaid. “TheySaid bridges the gap between listening and execution, giving leaders not just answers but a competitive advantage.”The launch of TheySaid’s AI surveys and interviews comes at a time when customer-qualified leads (CQLs), churn prevention, and revenue retention are top priorities for B2B leaders. With this solution, organizations can bridge the gap between feedback and strategy, making data not just accessible but actionable.Features That Make It Different- AI-Powered Summarization: Converts thousands of customer conversations into clear, executive-ready insights within minutes.- Action Generation: Delivers recommended next steps tied to retention, revenue, and product strategy.- Seamless Workflow Integration: Embeds insights directly into CRM, Customer Success, and Product platforms, ensuring fast execution.- Enterprise-Grade Security: Built with compliance and data protection standards trusted by global businesses.- Cross-Departmental Value: Equips Sales, Marketing, Product, and Customer Success teams with a unified view of customer intelligence.- Scalable Intelligence: Allows organizations to listen to every customer at once, without operational bottlenecks.- Advanced Customization Options: Tailors surveys and interviews to match brand voice, audience segments, and specific business objectives.- Logic Branching: Adapts in real time to customer responses with smart follow-up questions, uncovering deeper insights without overwhelming participants.Use Cases Across Industries- Customer Experience Leaders: Replace NPS and CSAT surveys with continuous, conversational insights that actually predict loyalty.- Human Resources & Employee Engagement: Run AI-powered interviews and surveys that give employees a true voice, beyond annual engagement forms.- Product Teams: Validate features faster with automated customer insights, reducing guesswork in product roadmaps.- B2B & SaaS Companies: Understand why deals are won or lost with structured, scalable AI interviews that uncover true buyer motivations.- Education & Research: Capture student and faculty sentiment in real time for better decision-making.- Financial Services: Use voice of the customer AI to detect trust signals, improve compliance, and strengthen retention.AvailabilityTheySaid’s platform is now live and available to organizations across the U.S. and globally. Businesses can sign up to experience AI surveys and AI interviews that put listening back at the heart of decision-making. For more information or to request a demo, visit: https://www.theysaid.io/ About TheySaidTheySaid is an AI-powered platform that helps businesses truly listen to their customers. Instead of long, static surveys, it creates natural, conversational experiences that feel engaging and human. From capturing deeper insights to turning feedback into clear actions, TheySaid gives leaders the clarity they need to build stronger relationships, reduce churn, and drive growth.

