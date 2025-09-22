Promising Phase 1b Lung Cancer Surgery Clinical Trial Data Showcased by Integro Theranostics at International Conference

Results indicate safety and preliminary efficacy of LS301 for intraoperative cancer visualization.

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integro Theranostics presented promising preliminary data from its Phase 1b clinical trial of its tumor-targeting agent for Intraoperative Molecular Imaging (IMI) at the IASLC 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) on September 6-9, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain.The clinical trial is evaluating Integro Theranostics’ proprietary imaging agent, cronexitide lanocianine (also known as LS301), developed by Dr. Samuel Achilefu during his tenure at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri.The preliminary findings from this Phase 1b lung cancer surgery clinical trial indicate:• Favorable tolerability and safety profile at the highest planned dose level• Promising early findings of LS301 showed a meaningful impact on cancer surgery• Potential to contribute to the standard of care in lung cancer surgeries and decision making• Impactful data and learnings from a diverse patient cohort, with about one-third of participants from underrepresented populations.“Our mission is to renew and restore health with innovative cancer technologies. This preliminary data is showing us the potential of Integro’s technology to impact intraoperative cancer visualization and improve patient outcomes,” said Scott Glover, Chief Executive Officer.The published poster is now available to review at https://integrotheranostics.com/science . Full study results will be presented at the Precision Surgery Intraoperative Molecular Imaging Conference, hosted by the University of Pennsylvania, in November of this year.The Phase 1b study of LS301, a novel fluorescence imaging agent for lung cancer surgery to localize tumors and assess margins, is being conducted by lead investigator Sunil Singhal, MD, at the University of Pennsylvania in collaboration with Integro Theranostics.###About Integro TheranosticsA clinical-stage company advancing tumor-targeted imaging agents to enhance surgical precision, reduce repeat surgeries, and improve cancer outcomes. Founded out of research at Washington University in St. Louis, Integro is committed to combining science, innovation, and purpose to deliver solutions for patients, clinicians, and communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.