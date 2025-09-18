Dover Chemical Expands Doverphos® LGP-12 Platform with the Introduction of DoverCycle™ for Recycled Polyolefins

With DoverCycle, we now offer a full additive platform that enables higher recycled content, reduces downtime, and supports next-generation packaging—especially in the EU.” — David Anderson, VP of Sales and Marketing at Dover Chemical Corporation

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dover Chemical Corporation , a leading producer of specialty chemical additives, today announced the launch of DoverCycle™, a branded solution platform engineered to improve the performance and processability of recycled-content polyolefins, especially in high-PIR/PCR streams. DoverCycle joins Doverphos® LGP-12 and DoverClear™ as part of an expanded portfolio of additives that help converters and brand owners meet rising sustainability and regulatory demands. The full platform will be showcased at the K 2025 trade fair in Düsseldorf, Germany (October 8–15, 2025).Raising the Bar on Polyolefin Stabilization and ProcessingAt the core of the platform is Doverphos LGP-12 (LGP-12), a proprietary liquid polymeric phosphite antioxidant engineered for high-performance stabilization of polyolefins. With a molecular weight above 8,000-10,000 g/mol—far exceeding legacy stabilizers in the 400-800 g/mol range—LGP-12 delivers dramatically reduced additive migration, lowering compliance risks in food-contact applications.Beyond antioxidant stabilization, LGP-12 functions as a fluoro-free polymer processing aid (PPA), reducing melt fracture, offering high additive solubility to minimize die lip buildup in blown film, and decreasing plate-out in cast film extrusion. The result is cleaner dies, longer run times, and more consistent MFI stability—particularly valuable in PCR/PIR applications.DoverClear™: PFAS-Free Optical and Processing PerformanceDoverClear is a PFAS-free, silicone-free line of process aids and gel reducers offered in FDA-approved masterbatches. Targeted at film extrusion, DoverClear improves optical clarity, eliminates melt fracture, and significantly reduces die lip buildup and plate-out. By addressing both visual and mechanical challenges, DoverClear products help converters achieve smoother surfaces, reduced downtime, and higher production efficiency.Introducing DoverCycle™: Upcycling Recyclate into High-Performance PolyolefinsThe newest addition to the platform, DoverCycle, is engineered to help converters and brand owners incorporate higher levels of recycled content without sacrificing performance. By combining proprietary additives—including LGP-12—with converter-focused support, DoverCycle enables:• Better MFI stability for consistent processing and film gauge control• Fewer gels and improved surface quality• Extended run times through reduced die lip buildup and plate-out• Enhanced recyclate quality, making high-recycled-content films and molded parts feasible for demanding applicationsA Platform for Circularity and Compliance“As global regulations tighten and circular economy goals take center stage, converters need additive solutions that address both performance and compliance,” said David Anderson, VP of Sales and Marketing at Dover Chemical Corporation. “With DoverCycle joining LGP-12 and DoverClear, we now offer a cohesive suite of additives that enable higher recycled content, reduce downtime, and support next-generation packaging needs—particularly in the EU market.”About Dover Chemical CorporationDover Chemical Corporation is a global leader in specialty chemical additives that improve the performance and durability of fuels, metalworking fluids, and polymer systems across industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Dover, Ohio, with operations in Hammond, Indiana, Dover Chemical Corporation is ISO 9001:2015 certified and deeply committed to quality, regulatory compliance, and environmental responsibility. As a member of the American Chemistry Council, the company actively supports the principles of Responsible Care, with a focus on safety, sustainability, and product stewardship. Dover Chemical Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of ICC Industries Inc., a diversified chemical and ingredients company based in New York City. Learn more at www.doverchem.com

