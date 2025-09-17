The Hotel Odyssey novel debuts
International Hotelier Turns Storyteller with Debut Novel, The Hotel Odyssey
"The Hotel Odyssey" follows Bobby, a young man navigating the high-stakes world of luxury hospitality in London. Behind the polished facades and sparkling lobbies, Bobby discovers a hidden reality filled with ambition, temptation, and human connection. With cinematic storytelling and authentic detail, Abbagnale takes readers into a world few truly understand, where every guest has a secret, every smile hides exhaustion, and every dream has its price.
“Hotels are more than buildings, they are theaters of human experience,” says Abbagnale. “In my career, I’ve witnessed stories of triumph, heartbreak, and transformation unfold behind the scenes. This novel brings those untold moments to life.”
Blending the glamour of travel with the raw struggles of ambition, The Hotel Odyssey resonates with readers who crave authenticity in storytelling. More than a tale about hotels, it is a narrative about identity, reinvention, and the fragile beauty of human connection.
Key Highlights:
• Debut novel by an internationally recognized hotel executive.
• Insider perspective on the luxury hotel industry, drawn from Abbagnale’s global career.
• Available worldwide on Amazon Kindle, Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Paperback/Hardcover and AppleBook.
Abbagnale, currently based in Tulum, brings an unparalleled depth of knowledge and passion to his writing. His storytelling merges professional insight with emotional resonance, offering a rare look into a world where hospitality meets humanity.
Roberto Abbagnale
The Hotel Odyssey
