The Hotel Odyssey novel debuts

Book cover

International Hotelier Turns Storyteller with Debut Novel, The Hotel Odyssey

‘The Hotel Odyssey,’ wants to reveal the beauty and the chaos of hotel life, blending real experiences with storytelling to inspire readers.” — Roberto Abbagnale

TULUM, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly three decades leading luxury hotels across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, international hospitality executive Roberto Abbagnale has turned his insider experience into fiction with the release of his debut novel, The Hotel Odyssey . Available now on Amazon Kindle and Kindle Unlimited, the book lifts the curtain on the glamour and grit of hotel life."The Hotel Odyssey" follows Bobby, a young man navigating the high-stakes world of luxury hospitality in London. Behind the polished facades and sparkling lobbies, Bobby discovers a hidden reality filled with ambition, temptation, and human connection. With cinematic storytelling and authentic detail, Abbagnale takes readers into a world few truly understand, where every guest has a secret, every smile hides exhaustion, and every dream has its price.“Hotels are more than buildings, they are theaters of human experience,” says Abbagnale. “In my career, I’ve witnessed stories of triumph, heartbreak, and transformation unfold behind the scenes. This novel brings those untold moments to life.”Blending the glamour of travel with the raw struggles of ambition, The Hotel Odyssey resonates with readers who crave authenticity in storytelling. More than a tale about hotels, it is a narrative about identity, reinvention, and the fragile beauty of human connection.Key Highlights:• Debut novel by an internationally recognized hotel executive.• Insider perspective on the luxury hotel industry, drawn from Abbagnale’s global career.• Available worldwide on Amazon Kindle, Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Paperback/Hardcover and AppleBook.Abbagnale, currently based in Tulum, brings an unparalleled depth of knowledge and passion to his writing. His storytelling merges professional insight with emotional resonance, offering a rare look into a world where hospitality meets humanity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.