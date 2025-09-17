Building New Bridges: Pupils, Teachers, and CSOs Celebrate OSCE Project on Inclusion and Dialogue

More than 200 pupils, parents, teachers, and civil society partners gathered today at the Primary School “Zhivko Brajkovski” in Butel, Skopje, to celebrate of the OSCE Mission to Skopje’s Building New Bridges project.

Launched in 2022, by the Mission, this initiative has been a catalyst for inclusion, dialogue, and trust among diverse communities across North Macedonia. Over the past two years, nearly 2,600 young people engaged in joint educational and artistic activities that strengthened social cohesion and created lasting connections and friendships across communities.

Thanks to this initiative 30 state schools introduced joint curricular classes, enabling more than 2,000 pupils from Macedonian, Albanian, Turkish, Roma, and Bosnian communities to learn side by side in sciences, languages, arts, and sports. For many, this was the first opportunity to share a classroom with peers from other communities. These classes proved that joint learning fosters not only academic progress but also respect, friendships, and durable trust.

Additionally, 13 civil society organisations turned creativity into a language of dialogue and inclusion. Using music, theatre, comics, film, and visual arts they engaged 600 young people directly and reached thousands more through concerts and exhibitions. These initiatives gave young people the tools to challenge stereotypes, build confidence and inspire tolerance in their communities.

“The bridges built through this project are strong and will hold for a lifetime,” said Ambassador Kilian Wahl, Head of the OSCE Mission to Skopje. “Young people experienced that diversity is not a weakness, but a source of strength. This is their success, and together we will carry it forward.”

Congratulating Ambassador Wahl, OSCE colleagues, and other diplomatic partners for their commitment to the goal of building lasting connections, Ambassador Aggeler underscored the shared conviction that peace and understanding are achieved through intentional design and cultivation. Addressing the students, Ambassador Aggeler affirmed their vital role as the future of North Macedonia, encouraging them to embrace their intelligence, creativity, energy, and courage to build a brighter, more prosperous future for their communities and the region.

“The bridges built through this initiative are not merely symbolic—they are strong, tangible connections that inspire hope and unity. Today’s awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of young people whose vision and dedication continue to shape a positive path forward. Together, we will keep building bridges that span divides, create opportunities, and inspire generations to come,” Ambassador Aggeler stated.

Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Dr. Vesna Janevska, underlined the project’s value for long-term cohesion: “Through integrated education and intercultural cooperation among elementary and high school students whose native languages include Macedonian, Albanian, Bosnian, and Turkish, young people have built mutual understanding and lasting friendships by working side by side in both lessons and extracurricular activities. These activities once again show that children and teenagers communicate easily, no matter their differences - provided adults give them the chance,” Minister Janevska said, that the Ministry will continue to use education policy to foster coexistence and unity as the foundation of the country.

The closing ceremony featured welcome addresses by the school’s Director, Ms. Magdica Peeva, Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Dr. Vesna Janevska, and Ambassadors Kristin Melsom of Norway and Angela P. Aggeler of the United States, representing the project’s main donors; as well as creative performances and a youth-led Treasure Hunt competition symbolizing teamwork, creativity and fair play. Plaques of recognition were awarded to school directors and CSO representatives in appreciation of their contribution.

Ambassador Wahl expressed gratitude to the donor consortium – the Kingdom of Norway, the United States, the Republic of Poland, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg – and to the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Social Policy, Demography and Youth, for their close partnership.

“Today we do not celebrate an ending, but a beginning,” concluded Wahl. “The OSCE Mission to Skopje remains fully committed to working with and for young people, helping them continue building the bridges of trust that North Macedonia wants for a future of stability, creativity, and unity.”