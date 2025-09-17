Breachway Capital Launches as Founder-Led Venture Capital Firm Investing in B2B Software, AI, and Data Companies

Series A+ venture and growth equity firm brings patient capital and operator experience to help build category-defining software, AI, and data companies

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breachway Capital , a newly formed venture capital and growth equity firm founded by entrepreneur and investor Jason Krantz, announced its official launch today. With offices in Boston and New York, Breachway Capital partners with founders of B2B software, AI and data companies at the Series A+ stage.The firm is led by Jason Krantz, a serial entrepreneur who has founded, scaled, and exited multiple software and data businesses, and Joe Mirisola, the former Chief Revenue Officer of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ: DH) where he helped scale the company from pre-revenue to IPO, building a global commercial organization and driving hypergrowth. Carter Dwyer, formerly an investment banker at Centerview Partners, joins as Principal, supporting sourcing, execution, and portfolio value creation.Breachway Capital focuses on Series A+ companies with strong product-market fit, generally in the $3-15M ARR range. The firm distinguishes itself by combining permanent capital – enabling speed, certainty, and long-term alignment – with hands-on operating expertise across GTM, product, and company-building.“Breachway Capital is built on a simple belief: founders at the scaling stage deserve partners who have been in their shoes,” said Jason Krantz, Founder & Managing Partner. “We know what it takes to move from product-market fit to market leadership. Our approach is decisive, founder-aligned, and grounded in real operating experience. We’re not just capital providers – we’re partners who can help unlock growth.”“Scaling revenue from early traction to repeatable, enterprise-level growth is one of the hardest challenges in software,” added Joe Mirisola, Partner and Chief Revenue Officer. “At Definitive Healthcare and across our portfolio companies, I have seen firsthand how the right segmentation, sales model, and talent strategy can propel a company to category leadership. At Breachway Capital, we bring that same level of focus and support to every founder we back.”Breachway Capital is already partnered with multiple high-growth companies, including Cariina, Emporia, FINTRX, MDCalc, Prompt, Recovery.com, and Vested.About Breachway CapitalBreachway Capital is a founder-led venture capital and growth equity firm investing in B2B software, AI and data companies. Founded by Jason Krantz, Breachway Capital partners with founders at the Series A+ stage to accelerate growth with hands-on GTM and operating expertise. With offices in Boston and New York, Breachway Capital combines speed, conviction, and alignment to help build category-defining businesses. Learn more at breachwaycapital.com.Media Contact: contact@breachwaycapital.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.