Boston Tech Startup QASolve AI Launches AI Software Testing Platform to Transform QA

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QASolve AI, a Boston-based technology startup, has launched an AI-powered software testing platform designed to save development teams time, cut costs, and improve software quality. By automating the repetitive and time-consuming parts of quality assurance, QASolve AI helps companies catch bugs earlier, shorten release cycles, and scale testing without hiring additional staff.Software testing has long been a bottleneck in product development. Traditional QA can consume 30 to 50 percent of a development team’s timeline, often requiring weeks of manual effort or fragile scripted tests. Hiring a new QA engineer can take up to six weeks, with salaries ranging from $85,000 to $120,000 annually.QASolve AI tackles this challenge with a platform that reduces testing time by 50 to 80 percent. Using AI-powered bug detection, self-healing tests, and a no-code interface, the platform helps teams maintain quality while releasing products faster. QASolve AI also integrates seamlessly with widely used CI/CD tools like GitHub and Jenkins, making it easy to automate QA without disrupting established workflows.“Our mission is simple,” said Monty Kothiwale, Founder and CEO of QASolve AI. “We want to eliminate QA as a bottleneck. Speed and reliability are critical for any software team. With QASolve AI, companies can test in hours what used to take days and deliver software with confidence.”Development teams adopting QASolve AI are already seeing dramatic improvements.“Before QASolve AI, our test cycles could take three or four days,” said a senior engineer at a HealthTech startup. “Now we can run tests in hours and identify issues much earlier in the process. It has completely changed the pace of our releases.”An engineering leader at an e-commerce company added, “We cut our testing workload by 70 percent in the first month of using QASolve. It feels like we added another QA engineer to the team without the hiring process or the extra cost.”These results are consistent with broader industry findings. According to a 2023 McKinsey report, businesses using AI-based testing tools release software 20 to 30 percent faster than those relying on manual QA methods.Unlike legacy testing systems, QASolve AI is built to be flexible and scalable. The no-code platform supports web, mobile, and desktop applications, allowing companies of any size to test across multiple environments without additional setup.For startups, QASolve AI provides affordable entry-level pricing and free trials to get started quickly. For larger enterprises, the company offers advanced security options, multi-environment support, and dedicated onboarding.“Whether you are a small Boston startup building your first product or an established enterprise with complex workflows, QASolve AI is designed to fit your needs,” said Kothiwale. “We have structured the platform so it can scale with each team as they grow.”QASolve AI’s leadership team brings decades of experience to the challenge of modern QA. Monty Kothiwale has spent more than 30 years in enterprise software and quality engineering. He has led multiple startups to successful exits, including RAGE Frameworks, and held senior positions at Moody’s Analytics, Genpact, and Morningstar.This track record gives QASolve AI credibility with both startups and enterprises looking for proven solutions. “After building and scaling multiple startups, I’ve seen how much time and money can be lost to outdated QA practices,” said Kothiwale. “That’s why we built QASolve, to give companies the tools to move faster without sacrificing quality.”The demand for smarter software testing continues to grow. With increasing software complexity, faster release schedules, and higher customer expectations, development teams need QA solutions that are both efficient and reliable.Boston, with its strong base of tech companies and startups, provides a natural hub for QASolve AI. The company is already working with U.S.-based teams and expanding its reach to global markets.By focusing on AI-driven automation, QASolve AI positions itself at the intersection of two high-growth markets: artificial intelligence and software development tools.QASolve AI is currently accepting sign-ups for its platform. Companies can choose from startup-friendly pricing, free trials, or enterprise packages tailored to their scale and security needs.Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, QASolve AI is on a mission to remove QA bottlenecks and help companies build better software faster. Its AI-powered, no-code testing platform reduces testing time, prevents costly bugs, and scales quality assurance for web, mobile, and desktop applications.Press and Demo InquiriesPress email: info@qasolve.aiDemo email: sales@qasolve.aiAddress: 991 Providence Hwy #1113, Norwood, MA 02062

