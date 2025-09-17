Printify Survey Reveals the Top AI Tools Powering eCommerce Growth

Top AI Tools for eCommerce by Printify

Survey of 150 sellers: 89% of AI adopters boost conversions - social, content, analytics and email tools drive revenue in stores and marketplaces.

As AI adoption accelerates, we see tremendous opportunities for print-on-demand sellers to grow faster and smarter” — Chris Victory, Head of Partnerships at Printify

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printify , a leading print-on-demand platform, today announced findings from its survey of 150 eCommerce sellers, highlighting the specific artificial intelligence (AI) tools merchants rely on to drive sales, improve efficiency, and engage customers. The report shows that AI adoption is already widespread, with 89% of merchants using AI reporting higher conversion rates and a growing set of tools leading the charge.AI Tools Leading the WayThe survey ranked the most widely used AI categories and specific platforms adopted by sellers across online stores, marketplaces, and social media shops:- Social Media Management (66% adoption): Tools like Buffer, Later, Hootsuite, and Vista Social dominate this space. Merchants use them to schedule posts, optimize timing, and generate AI-assisted captions and hashtags.- Content Creation and Optimization (64%): Writing assistants and image generators are top drivers of sales. Respondents cited Jasper, Copy.ai, ChatGPT, Printify’s AI Image Generator, and Midjourney for creating product descriptions, blog posts, and campaign visuals in minutes.- Analytics and Reporting Suites (56%): Sellers rely on tools like Google Analytics, Glew.io, Triple Whale, and ThoughtSpot for clean dashboards, predictive insights, and customer lifetime value tracking.- Email Marketing Automation (50%): AI-powered tools such as Omnisend, Mailchimp (AI Assist), and Drip enable merchants to personalize flows, reduce abandoned carts, and send targeted campaigns at scale.- Market Research and Competitor Analysis (48%): Semrush, Similarweb, Jungle Scout, and Glimpse help sellers uncover trending products, rising keywords, and competitor strategies.Other notable tools include HubSpot and Klaviyo for customer relationship management, Tidio and Intercom for AI-driven chat support, and Smartly.io and Meta Advantage+ for paid ads."As AI adoption accelerates, we see tremendous opportunities for print-on-demand sellers to grow faster and smarter," said Chris Victory, Head of Partnerships at Printify.Measurable Sales ImpactSurvey data shows that the top tools are delivering real revenue growth:- 89% of AI adopters reported higher conversion rates, with 25% achieving increases of over 30%.- Marketplace sellers on platforms like Amazon and Etsy saw 47.5% revenue growth, supported by AI-assisted pricing and listing optimizations.- Independent online stores (e.g. Shopify, WooCommerce) benefited most from conversion rate increases (95.3%), thanks to AI-driven personalization and checkout tools.- Social commerce sellers on Instagram and TikTok reported strong gains in visibility, supported by AI-powered targeting and creative automation."I used to spend hours writing product descriptions and scheduling posts. Now tools like ChatGPT and Hootsuite handle it in minutes – and my sales have never been better," said one surveyed merchant.Barriers and Best PracticesWhile adoption is strong, merchants also noted challenges. 37% cited data privacy concerns, 36.9% pointed to costs, and 35.6% struggled with know-how. Smaller businesses in particular stressed the importance of user-friendly tools and flexible pricing.Printify recommends starting with high-impact, low-effort tools like AI-generated product copy, email flows, and social scheduling, then expanding to advanced applications such as predictive analytics or chatbots."We are investing heavily in developing tools that empower merchants to leverage AI in three powerful ways: detecting trends early to capture buyer demand, automating merch creation and publishing to cut design time, and enhancing designs to create differentiated products in a crowded market" said Chris Victory, Head of Partnerships at Printify.What’s Next in AI for eCommerceLooking ahead, the report highlights emerging AI technologies that could reshape the sector:- Generative AI assistants like AutoGPT for end-to-end task automation.- Visual search tools enable customers to shop by uploading images.- Voice shopping through AI-powered assistants optimized for natural speech queries.- Agentic AI systems capable of managing inventory, campaigns, and customer support with minimal human input.As these technologies mature, Printify advises businesses to invest in AI solutions for eCommerce strategically, prioritize data quality, and train staff to work alongside automated systems.About PrintifyPrintify is a global technology platform that enables anyone to create and sell custom products with no upfront inventory. Founded in 2015, Printify connects over 10 million merchants with a worldwide network of print providers, offering more than 900 customizable products. The company’s mission is to empower entrepreneurs by turning creative ideas into profitable businesses.

