Simplio3D Launches Next-Gen 3D Product Configurator Platform; Previews SDK, BOM, and AI Roadmap

Bike configurator built with Simplio3D Closet configurator built with Simplio3D Jersey configurator built with Simplio3D

Simplio3D combines high-fidelity 3D, rules-based configuration, and instant quotes—without costly deployment

Brands shouldn’t choose between stunning 3D and scalable logic. With Simplio3D, teams launch immersive configurators fast, capture clean data, and sync it to downstream systems” — Dan Stefan

BUCHAREST, ILFOV, ROMANIA, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simplio3D today announced the latest evolution of its 3D product configurator platform, bringing manufacturers, retailers, and agencies a faster path to publish fully interactive product experiences across web and eCommerce. Purpose-built for performance, ease of authoring, and enterprise extensibility, Simplio3D combines high-fidelity visualization with rules-driven configuration and instant quoting—positioning it as a modern standard for 3D configurator software and product configurator software Built for Real-World Commerce and ManufacturingFrictionless publishing to eCommerce. Native connectors and embeddable widgets make it straightforward to deploy a 3D product configurator for Shopify and a 3D product configurator for WooCommerce, bringing interactive 3D directly into product detail pages, landing pages, and campaigns.Vertical-ready blueprints. Out-of-the-box schemas and UI patterns accelerate launches for a 3D furniture configurator, 3D shed configurator, and jersey configurator, along with other configurable categories (apparel, equipment, modular goods).Rules & pricing that scale. A robust logic layer supports compatibility constraints, bundles, and dynamic pricing—paving the way for Simplio3D to serve as a lightweight 3D CPQ software backbone where teams need visual configuration tied to fast pricing.Performance without compromise. Optimized asset pipelines and runtime rendering enable smooth, photoreal experiences on modern browsers and mobile devices.Innovation HighlightsAuthor once, sell everywhere. Centralize assets, rules, and pricing and deploy the same configuration experience across multiple storefronts, channels, and regions.Data you can act on. Every selection maps to structured data for analytics, quoting, BOM generation, and factory-ready fulfillment.No-code to pro-code. A friendly authoring workflow for marketers and product teams, with deeper hooks, APIs, and headless options for developers.Roadmap: SDK, BOM, and AI (Coming in the Next Months)Simplio3D is investing heavily in an open, developer-first foundation to extend and customize at scale:Full SDK with UI Components, Hooks, and Data AccessA comprehensive SDK will provide production-ready UI components (viewer, option pickers, variant swatches), React hooks for state and events, and typed data access for configurations, pricing, and rules. This enables teams to build custom storefronts or embed configuration anywhere with minimal boilerplate.BOM Module (Bill of Materials)Automatically compile a Bill of Materials from a user’s configuration—mapping options to parts, quantities, and manufacturing metadata. Export BOMs to spreadsheets, ERP/MRP, or PLM systems; attach routing or work-center data where needed.AI-Assisted Authoring & SalesAI features are planned to accelerate both setup and selling:AI model & material suggestions to reduce manual 3D prep timeRule authoring assist to infer basic compatibility and pricing rulesGuided configuration that recommends popular bundles or cost/weight-optimized buildsSales intelligence for CPQ flows (spotting margin risks, upsell paths, and lead quality signals)“Developers want guardrails and flexibility; ops teams want clean data; buyers want a delightful experience,” added Stefan. “Our upcoming SDK, BOM engine, and AI implementations tie those threads together—so your first configurator ships fast, and your tenth doesn’t slow you down.”AvailabilitySimplio3D’s current platform is available today with integrations for leading storefronts and CMSs. The SDK, BOM module, and initial AI capabilities are slated for phased rollouts over the coming months. Early access programs will be offered to select customers and partners.About Simplio3DSimplio3D is a 3D commerce platform that helps brands, manufacturers, and agencies build and deploy immersive, rules-driven product configurators at scale. From visualization and pricing to data capture and downstream fulfillment, Simplio3D turns 3D configuration into measurable business outcomes—higher conversion, fewer returns, and faster production.

