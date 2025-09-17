How Digital Marketplaces Are Changing Capital Raising

AlternativeSoft is where AI, fund data, and investor connectivity come together to power the future of capital raising.

Insights for fund managers and allocators in 2025

AI and digital marketplaces are reshaping fundraising and allocation—making discovery faster, diligence smarter, and outcomes stronger for investors and managers.” — AlternativeSoft

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive summaryFund distribution in alternatives still feels like dial-up in a fiber world. Managers burn time and budgets on travel, conferences, and layers of go-betweens. Allocators, meanwhile, hunt through a messy mix of slide decks, PDFs, and hearsay to find the right fit. Marketplaces promise a cleaner route: standardized profiles, easier discovery, faster back-and-forth, and better comparability.This paper lays out where things stand in 2025, why marketplaces keep gaining traction, and how both sides can actually use them day to day. Figures come from public sources and are cited in the references.Key takeawaysTraditional channels are slow, costly, and biased toward big brands.Allocators need transparent, like-for-like data to evaluate managers.Marketplaces work best when profiles are standardized, verified, and kept current.Built-in analytics and real workflows beat static directories every time.Why traditional fundraising dragsFor years, fundraising has relied on introductions, roadshows, and manual screening. The result: large platforms hog attention while smaller or specialist managers stay out of sight. Allocators stitch together information from pitchbooks, emails, websites, and consultant notes — not exactly efficient.To cut friction, industry bodies pushed templates. One example many LPs lean on: the ILPA Due Diligence Questionnaire, which corrals the essentials for private markets into a consistent format. Helpful, yes. Sufficient, not really.Risks of the status quoCapital keeps clustering with the largest managers.Differentiated strategies — often smaller or niche — get overlooked.Distribution costs climb, timelines stretch, and everyone loses momentum.Compliance headaches grow when data is inconsistent or stale.The rise of digital marketplacesMarketplaces pull managers and allocators into one environment. Think standardized profiles, structured document rooms, and direct, trackable communication. The platforms seeing real adoption are the ones that....Unlock the Full WhitepaperClick below to access the full whitepaper and discover how AlternativeSoft’s AI-driven solutions are transforming fundraising and allocation for institutional investors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.