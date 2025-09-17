Gaming sector survey 2024

MACAU, September 17 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that, as tourism activities resumed steadily, the Gaming Sector showed a gradual recovery and recorded increases in both receipts and expenditure in 2024. Total receipts of the sector (including receipts from gaming and other activities) rose by 23.1% year-on-year to MOP231.45 billion.

Total expenditure of the sector (excluding taxes) totalled MOP94.37 billion, an uplift of 18.0% year-on-year. Operating Expenses (MOP40.58 billion) and Purchase of Goods, Commissions & Customer Rebates (MOP23.20 billion) both grew by 28.0% year-on-year, and Compensation of Employees (MOP21.48 billion) went up by 7.0%. On the other hand, Non-operating Expenses (including interest and depreciation) dropped by 9.6% year-on-year to MOP9.10 billion.

Among Operating Expenses, expenditure on complimentary goods & services provided to customers such as hotel accommodation and food & beverages (MOP25.58 billion), management services & contractual services (MOP6.99 billion) and market research & publicity (MOP2.67 billion) swelled by 31.1%, 29.4% and 28.0% year-on-year respectively.

Gross Surplus of the sector before taxes stood at MOP143.12 billion, up by 24.7% year-on-year.

The Gaming Sector Survey collects data on gaming activities from enterprises. A total of 9 enterprises were operating gaming activities in 2024, of which 1 enterprise ceased gaming activities during the reference year. At end-2024, there were 6 gaming concessionaires and 2 enterprises engaged in lotteries. Data on hotel, retail and other businesses operated within the enterprises are not included.