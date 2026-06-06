St. Dominic’s Church and Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Dominic’s Church will be temporarily closed for maintenance

MACAU, June 6 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will carry out maintenance works at the St. Dominic’s Church and the Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Dominic’s Church, respectively, from 8 June (Monday) and from 8 July (Wednesday), with the duration of the mentioned maintenance works being 120 days and 90 days, with completion estimated by October. In order to ensure public safety and the needs of the referred works, the Church and the Treasure of Sacred Art will be temporarily closed during the referred periods.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.