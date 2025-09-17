Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,508 in the last 365 days.

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi responds to Oral Questions in National Assembly,17 Sept

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will tomorrow, 17 September 2025, at 15h00, update Members of Parliament and the nation on the Department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen access to justice.

The Minister will be responding to oral questions in the National Assembly.

These questions provide an important platform for the Minister to highlight initiatives aimed at improving justice delivery, enhancing safety within the justice system, and advancing the protection of vulnerable groups.

The questions will focus on key issues, including findings from the Minister’s recent court oversight visits and the interventions implemented to improve access to justice; measures to protect prosecutors handling high-profile cases, the Department’s steps to make the National Register for Sex Offenders accessible in a lawful and responsible manner; and progress on urgent security upgrades.

Date : Wednesday, 17 September 2025
Time : 15h00
Venue : Parliament’s virtual platform

Media enquiries: 

Terrence Manase, Spokesperson to the Minister 
Cell: 082 338 6707

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi responds to Oral Questions in National Assembly,17 Sept

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more