Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi responds to Oral Questions in National Assembly,17 Sept

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will tomorrow, 17 September 2025, at 15h00, update Members of Parliament and the nation on the Department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen access to justice.

The Minister will be responding to oral questions in the National Assembly.

These questions provide an important platform for the Minister to highlight initiatives aimed at improving justice delivery, enhancing safety within the justice system, and advancing the protection of vulnerable groups.

The questions will focus on key issues, including findings from the Minister’s recent court oversight visits and the interventions implemented to improve access to justice; measures to protect prosecutors handling high-profile cases, the Department’s steps to make the National Register for Sex Offenders accessible in a lawful and responsible manner; and progress on urgent security upgrades.

Date : Wednesday, 17 September 2025

Time : 15h00

Venue : Parliament’s virtual platform

Media enquiries:

Terrence Manase, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 338 6707

