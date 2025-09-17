Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa leads G20 coastal disaster resilience outreach in Cape Town, 22 Sept

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will lead the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRR WG) Ministerial Outreach in Cape Town.

This high-level outreach is themed “Coastal Protection and Eco-Based Disaster Risk Reduction”, highlighting the urgent need for resilient coastal strategies in the face of climate change, rising sea levels, and intensified storm surges. These phenomena increasingly threaten infrastructure, livelihoods, and ecosystems in coastal cities worldwide.

In Cape Town, recurrent erosion and storm impacts endanger property, transport, tourism, and public safety. The Green Point coastline and Urban Park highlight both the risks and opportunities for urban resilience, underscoring the need for sustainable coastal protection that blends engineering with Ecosystem-based Approaches (EbA).

The Ministerial Outreach will showcase Green Point as a case study in urban coastal vulnerability and resilience-building. It will demonstrate disaster risk reduction (DRR) initiatives through climate adaptation and risk-informed urban planning.

The outreach supports South Africa’s G20 Presidency priorities through the following focus areas:

Climate adaptation and resilience: Advancing global commitments to protect communities from climate-induced risks

Infrastructure investment: Aligning with the G20’s Quality Infrastructure agenda

Nature-based solutions (NbS): Promoting sustainable, cost-effective approaches to DRR

Inclusive resilience: Ensuring that coastal and other vulnerable communities benefit from protective interventions

The outreach is expected to deliver a shared understanding of coastal resilience as a global disaster risk reduction priority, placing the issue firmly on the G20 agenda. It will also enhance South Africa’s visibility and leadership in advancing practical solutions to climate-related risks under its G20 Presidency.

Importantly, the engagements will generate concrete policy recommendations that will inform the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Ministerial Declaration. Finally, the programme will strengthen international cooperation by opening pathways for technical partnerships, joint research, and innovative financing mechanisms to support coastal protection and resilience.

Programme highlights

Ministerial site visit – Mouille Point Lighthouse, with on-site briefings by the City of Cape Town and community representatives

Exhibition – Featuring sector-specific DRR initiatives, educational materials, volunteer programmes, and community-based resilience initiatives

Media coverage details

Date: Monday, 22 September 2025

Time: 08:30

Venue: Green Point Urban Park and Atlantic Coast, Green Point, Cape Town

Participants will include:

Representatives from the City of Cape Town Disaster Management Volunteer Corps, various government sectors, non-governmental organisations, private sector entities, Langa Advice Forum, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), South African Weather Services, CCT Fire & Rescue Service, CCT Law Enforcement (marine unit, anti-poaching), CCT EPIC Drone Unit, Hamnet Amateur Radio Network, Search and Rescue South Africa (SARZA), CCT Environmental Resource Management, and the Safer Places of Worship network, among others.

