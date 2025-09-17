Gauteng, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation commemorates Heritage Day, 24 Sept

The Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, in partnership with Mogale City through the Westrand District Municipality, will host the provincial Heritage Day celebrations on Wednesday, 24 September 2025, at the Kagiso Sports Complex in Kagiso.

Kagiso is a 125-year-old township located in the west of Gauteng, just 25km from one of the world's most prestigious heritage sites, the Cradle of Humankind, which carries an important history about the origins of humanity.

Gauteng is home to over 110 museums, including 5 of the 11 UNESCO-inscribed World Heritage Sites, all of which possess the knowledge that can help deal with future challenges.

This year’s event will be held under the theme "Reimagine our heritage institutions for a new era." This theme emphasizes the importance of using heritage as a foundation for building a dynamic, socially responsive, technologically innovative, and economically inclusive future.

More than 3,000 people from across the province are expected to gather to celebrate this historic day, alongside the Gauteng Premier, the MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, and mayors from the Westrand District Municipalities.

Various cultural groups representing Batswana, Basotho, amaZulu, amaXhosa, vhaVhenda, Indians and others will take to the stage to showcase their talents through poetry, music and dance.

Additionally, this year’s programme will kick off the Provincial Indigenous Games, which will take place from 24 to 26 September 2025 at the Randburg Sports Complex, where over 500 athletes will compete in nine different traditional games, including diketo, kgati, drie-stokkies, morabaraba, and dibeke.

These games aim to promote, preserve, and celebrate the rich heritage and cultural wealth of our ancestors, showcasing the various ways communities engaged in and shared knowledge to form socially cohesive societies.

Event details

Event: Gauteng Provincial Heritage Day Celebration

Date: 24 September 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Kagiso Memorial and Recreation Centre

Enquiries:

Ms Mpolokeng Moloi

Cell: 083 554 1974

E-mail: Mpolokeng.moloi@gauteng.gov.za

Mr Tumelo Taunyane

Cell: 083 414 7049

E-mail: tumelo.taunyane@gauteng.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA