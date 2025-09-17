Aevah Unveils the Intelligence Awakening

The First AI-Native Enterprise Operating System That Transforms Data Chaos into Intelligent Business Advantage

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aevah today introduced the world’s first AI-native Enterprise Operating System (EOS), a breakthrough platform that learns and evolves with every business connection you plug in. Designed specifically for CIOs and digital leaders struggling with data fragmentation, Aevah transforms scattered information into unified enterprise intelligence that drives real business outcomes.Unlike bolt-on AI tools or legacy platforms retrofitted for today’s needs, Aevah was designed from the ground up with artificial intelligence at her core. She continuously learns as organizations connect new systems, creating compounding intelligence across migration, orchestration, governance, and decision-making processes.Why Aevah, Why Now• Enterprises are stuck between legacy technical debt and point-solution chaos. Aevah resolves both by delivering an EOS that is:• AI-First by Design: Every feature is AI-assisted out of the box: modeling, mapping, data quality, lineage, governance, and decision acceleration.• Start-Small / Scale-Big: Begin with push-button MDM migration or a targeted use case; expand to a fully orchestrated enterprise without downtime.• Real-Time & Trust-Ready: Stream-native architecture with end-to-end lineage, auditability, and policy enforcement—built for regulated industries.• Composable: Works with your stack (ERP, data lake/warehouse, Kafka streams, BI, CRM) and does not require changes to your ERP or core systems.“Enterprises don’t need another dashboard—they need an operating system that thinks with them,” said Robert Long, chief executive & product officer at Aevah. “Because Aevah was born in AI, she keeps learning from every new connection and therefore turns migrations into momentum, and complexity into competitive advantage.”The Aevah Advantage (Day 1 → Day 100)• Instant Legacy System Migration – Deploy complex system transitions (such as MDM) in minutes, not months, while preserving critical business logic, data lineage, and achieving zero-downtime operations• Unified Intelligence Orchestration – Transform disconnected data sources into a cohesive intelligence platform that becomes more predictive and valuable with every new connection including data, apps, and processes• Adaptive Decision Optimization - Leverage continuous learning algorithms for pricing and margin optimization that adapt to market signals, cost inputs, and competitive context to recommend actions• Automated Compliance Assurance - Maintain regulatory compliance through policy automation and proactive controls that propagate across the connected ecosystem.• Executive-Grade Observability - Access comprehensive observability with real-time performance metrics, data quality monitoring, and access controls designed to build CFO and CISO confidenceProven Results in Record TimeEarly adopters report measurable value within 30 days, with benefits compounding as the system learns:• Faster time-to-impact on digital initiatives (measured in weeks).• Cleaner, governed data with full lineage and role-based access.• Decision acceleration for pricing, inventory, and customer operations.• Simplified IT architecture as point solutions consolidate.Available Now for Enterprise DeploymentAevah is immediately available for enterprise deployment with guided pilot programs for migration, pricing optimization, and real-time data governance.Discover your Intelligence Awakening: www.aevah.com About AevahAevah is the AI-native Enterprise Operating System that unifies data, applications, and workflows while continuously learning from every connection. The platform enables push-button legacy system migration, real-time orchestration, continuous governance, and adaptive decision-making, helping enterprises evolve from data management to true enterprise intelligence. Learn more at aevah.com.

