Cancer Gene Therapy Volume is projected to reach $11.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.3%

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cancer Gene Therapy Market GrowthThe global Cancer Gene Therapy Market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $11.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2021 to 2030. Cancer is a group of diseases involving abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body.Cancer often has the ability to spread throughout your body. It is the second-leading cause of death in the world. Cancer gene therapy is a technique used for the treatment of cancer where therapeutic DNA is being introduced into the gene of the patient with cancer. Owing to the high success rate during the preclinical and clinical trials, cancer gene therapy has gained popularity. There are many techniques used for cancer gene therapy, for example, a procedure where the mutated gene is being replaced with a healthy gene or the inactivation of a gene whose function is abnormal. Recently, a new technique has been developed, where new genes are introduced into the body to help fight against cancer cells.Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2605 Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesSurge in funding of R&D activities for cancer gene therapy along with the rising in the prevalence of cancer and supportive government regulations drive the growth of the global cancer gene therapy market. However, high cost involved in gene therapy and unwanted immune responses restrain the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in gene-induced immunotherapy research are projected to present new opportunities in the coming years.The gene induced immunotherapy segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on product, the gene induced immunotherapy segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the global cancer gene therapy market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in the advancement of gene-induced immunotherapy research. However, the oncolytic virotherapy segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in awareness about these products and cancer gene therapy.The hospitals segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on end user, the hospitals segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global cancer gene therapy market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in healthcare awareness, rise in the number of hospitals, and surge in geriatric and bariatric populations. However, the diagnostic centers segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 24.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in funding provided for R&D activities of cancer gene therapy.North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the global cancer gene therapy market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to significant investments in research and advancements in technology and increase in healthcare awareness in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period, owing to presence of a large population base, government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure, and rise in healthcare expenditure.Leading Market PlayersBristol Myers Squibb Co.NovartisAmgen Inc.Glaxosmithkline PLCKayropharma TherapeuticsGilead SciencesAdapta ImmueGenulex CorporationSynerGene TherapeuticsShanghai Sunway Biotech𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

