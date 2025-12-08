Smart Supply Chains Drive Digital Logistics Market to $155.3 Bn by 2032

Digital logistics market accelerates as AI, automation, and IoT reshape supply chains, enabling faster, smarter, and more resilient global operations.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Digital Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Solution, Service), by Function (Warehouse Management, Transportation Management, Workforce Management), by Organisation Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium-sized Enterprise), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), by Industry Verticals (Retail and E-commerce, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Energy and Utilities, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032, The global digital logistics market size was valued at USD 24.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 155.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2023 to 2032.The digital logistics market is transforming traditional supply chains by integrating advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, cloud computing, robotics, and big data analytics. As enterprises face increasing pressure to improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enhance transparency, digital logistics has emerged as a crucial enabler of end-to-end visibility and real-time decision-making. The proliferation of e-commerce, omnichannel distribution, and demand-driven supply chains continues to accelerate adoption across industries.Furthermore, logistics service providers and enterprises are shifting toward automated workflows, predictive analytics, and connected systems to address growing complexities in global trade. Digital logistics solutions empower organizations to optimize fleet management, warehouse operations, shipment monitoring, and route planning, ultimately enhancing supply chain resilience and customer satisfaction.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A03548 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬Digital transformation in logistics is driven by the increasing need for real-time data across transportation networks. IoT sensors, GPS-enabled devices, and telematics systems generate continuous operational insights, empowering companies to anticipate delays, monitor cargo conditions, and improve asset utilization.Automation and robotics are playing a major role as warehouses adopt autonomous guided vehicles, robotic picking systems, and smart sorting technologies. These advancements significantly reduce manual dependency, enhance speed, and lower error rates in logistics operations.AI and machine learning models are revolutionizing predictive logistics by forecasting demand, optimizing inventory levels, and reducing supply chain risks. Intelligent systems help logistics managers implement dynamic route planning, reduce fuel consumption, and improve delivery accuracy.Cybersecurity and data protection have become critical as digital logistics platforms expand. Companies are investing heavily in secure platforms to safeguard sensitive supply chain data, particularly in cross-border trade and e-commerce.Sustainability and green logistics initiatives drive further market growth. Digital platforms help organizations track emissions, optimize load balancing, and adopt eco-friendly delivery models, supporting global carbon reduction goals.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A03548 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The digital logistics market is segmented into solutions and services, including transportation management systems (TMS), warehouse management systems (WMS), freight management, analytics and optimization, and supply chain security. By end user, the market spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, energy, and e-commerce sectors, each leveraging digital platforms to enhance operational visibility and logistics performance.By organization size, large enterprises accounted for the highest growth in 2022, driven by their strong need for real-time visibility and comprehensive tracking across the supply chain. These organizations rely heavily on accurate, up-to-date data to support strategic decision-making and quickly respond to operational disruptions. In contrast, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to their increasing adoption of digital logistics solutions to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. With limited budgets and less-developed supply chain infrastructures, SMEs are turning to digital tools as a means to streamline processes and boost competitiveness.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀By region, North America dominated the global digital logistics market in 2022 and is expected to retain its lead throughout the forecast period. The region’s growth is supported by regulatory shifts and ongoing trade uncertainties, which create opportunities for digital logistics providers to deliver advanced compliance and risk management solutions. The need for adherence to evolving customs and trade regulations further fuels the adoption of digital platforms across international logistics operations. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market, driven by strong government initiatives, rising digital transformation efforts, and a focus on sustainability. The region is witnessing increasing adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles, along with eco-friendly packaging solutions, as businesses enhance their environmental responsibility. This diverse landscape, combined with technology integration and workforce engagement, continues to accelerate digital logistics adoption across Asia-Pacific.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A03548 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players profiled in the digital logistics market analysis are as AT&T Intellectual Property, HCL Technologies Limited, Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Intel Corporation, Oracle, SAP SE, Tech Mahindra Limited, and Webxpress. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the digital logistics industry 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By component, the solution segment led the digital logistics market share in terms of revenue in 2022.• By function, the transportation management segment accounted for the highest digital logistics software market share in 2022.• By organization size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the highest digital logistics software market share in 2022.• By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest digital logistics market size in 2022.• By industry vertical, the retail and e-commerce segment accounted for the highest digital logistics software market share in 2022.• By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆E-Commerce Logistics MarketPayment Processing Software MarketCustomer Information System MarketDigital Intelligence Platform MarketPipeline Transportation Software Market

