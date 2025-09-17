Shortening Market Key Players, International Investment Analysis and Business Overview – Global Forecast to 2030

Shortening Market

Shortening Market by Source, Application, and Sales Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shortening market size was valued at $4,250.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6,373.6 Million by 2030, registering with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.The global shortening market has witnessed significant growth over the years, and is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in demand for animal and marine fats and oils from the foodservice sector and rise in use of lard in the baking industry as bread spreads. In addition, the animal source has expanded rapidly as a result of increased demand from downstream industries such as biodiesel, food, oleo chemical, and pet food. Consumers in developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific, prefer lard over butter in baked goods, thus driving the shortening market trends.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13990 Shortening fat is utilized in most mixtures and batters, to provide the baked item a fresh and brittle texture. Shortening fat can be made from either animal fat or vegetable oil, but shortening made from mostly or completely hydrogenated vegetable oil is more common nowadays. The shortening fat is used in the wider application of the food industry such as ice-creams, dried noodles, and other functional food items for better taste and longer shelf-life in the market.The shortening market is expected to witness significant growth due to growth of the processed food industry, rise in disposable and change in lifestyle in consumers, and growing e-commerce sector.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shortening-market/purchase-options The market is segmented into source, application, sales channel, and region. Depending on source, the market is divided into vegetables and animal. Based on applications, bakery products, confectionery products, snacks & savory products, and others. By sales channel, it is fragmented into direct and indirect sales. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Depending on the market, Europe accounted for the maximum share in the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend in the near future. The demand from the region respective food sectors, which is supported by improvement in living standards and population growth, is driving the market. Moreover, increase in emphasis on biofuels, such as biodiesel produced from animal fats, is augmenting the shortening market demand.The major players in the Shortening industry are Cargill Incorporated, Premium Vegetable Oils Sdn Bhd, Bunge North America, Inc, Fediol, Namchow Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd, Wilmar International Ltd, Fuji Oil Co., Ltd, Associated British Foods plc, Ventura Foods, and J.M. Smucker Company .For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13990 Trending Reports:Farro Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/farro-market-A13879 Resveratrol Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/resveratrol-market-A14242 Cocoa Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cocoa-market-A11007

