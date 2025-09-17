Brand New Playtest Announced: Sparrow Warfare

Main image of the game Sparrow Warfare

🐦‍⬛ New bird-filled deckbuilder… public playtest out now!

COPENHAGEN, HOVEDSTADEN, DENMARK, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Copenhagen-based independent developer NEON AURELIUS today announced the open public playtest of their new title: SPARROW WARFARE, the bird-filled, mahjong-inspired roguelite deckbuilder. It’s available on Steam right now.Designer/writer Charlene Putney says “it feels a little bit like Wingspan meeting Slay The Spire in a teahouse for a tense game of mahjong. And the teahouse? It’s on fire.” Designer/programmer Martin Pichlmair simply calls it “the best game I’ve ever worked on.”The two-person team of veteran game developers aim to delight players and receive feedback on the gameplay, including:- Mahjong-inspired deckbuilding: Players combine sets of 3 tiles together using mahjong-inspired rules, and then craft powerful synergies to free 100+ birds.- Wildtiles make the magic: Freed birds give players new wildtiles, which unlock insane metagaming combos!- Every choice matters. With over 150+ wildtiles to discover, players can experiment with game-breaking wildtile synergies.Progression & performance: There is a regular game with a balanced progression system, in addition to a daily flight mode with different challenging modifiers and global leaderboards.Join the NEON AURELIUS team for a special live developer stream showcasing the playtest build on the Sparrow Warfare Steam page on Wednesday September 17th at 5pm CEST.About SPARROW WARFARE:In the game, you play as a tiny sparrow fighting for freedom against The Storyteller, who has trapped all of the other birds in mahjong tiles. You collect and combine tiles to free the trapped birds. Grateful freed birds gift you wildtiles: our secret sauce that unlocks the meta-game of building synergies.The game is developed in Godot, and will be available on PC and Mac in Q2 2026.Find out more about SPARROW WARFARE on the game’s Steam page, join the discussion on Discord, and follow the game on BlueSky and YouTube. There’s also a Press Kit About NEON AURELIUSNEON AURELIUS is a recently-established game studio based in Copenhagen, Denmark, run by two award-winning veteran game developers and educators: Martin Pichlmair and Charlene Putney. Over the course of 25+ combined years in game development, Martin and Charlene have worked on 20+ commercially-released titles, including Divinity: Original Sin 2, Secrets of Rætikon, Baldur’s Gate 3, NUTS, and Saltsea Chronicles. More information is available on the studio’s official website

Sparrow Warfare Gameplay Teaser

