Belaws Highlights Thailand’s Growing Appeal for Foreign Entrepreneurs in 2025

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belaws, a legal and accounting service provider in Thailand, today announced that Thailand is working hard to strengthen its position as a leading destination for foreign entrepreneurs and investors. With a government that welcomes foreign investment and offers attractive incentives to attract international investors, world-class infrastructure, and investor-friendly policies, Thailand is attracting SMEs, multinationals, and high-net-worth entrepreneurs seeking to start or expand their operations in Southeast Asia.

"Thailand is actively increasing its efforts to welcome foreign investors and entrepreneurs. The country is strengthening its reputation as a safe, well-regulated, and competitive business location for international expansion," said Vincent Birot, Co-Founder of Belaws. "From the beginning, our mission has been to demystify Thai business law for our clients and provide actionable guidance, allowing them to focus on building and scaling their businesses with confidence."

Thailand: A Leading Investment Destination

Thailand’s popularity among foreign investors is driven by several factors:

-Government support for foreign investment through programs such as the Board of Investment that offers highly attractive benefits such as 100% foreign -owners and tax incentives that aren’t available to other types of business structures.

-World-class infrastructure and connectivity to major Southeast Asian and Asian markets

-Competitive operating costs and a skilled workforce

-Rapidly growing digital economy and technology adoption

These advantages, alongside Thailand’s central geographic location and logistics links to Singapore, Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, and Japan, make it an ideal base for regional expansion.

BOI Promotion: Unlocking 100% Foreign Ownership

The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) continues to offer a comprehensive range of attractive incentives for priority sectors and business activities. These include:

- 100% foreign ownership

- Corporate income tax exemptions or reductions

- Import duty exemptions on machinery and raw materials

- Relaxed visa and work permit requirements for foreign employees



BOI-promoted companies also benefit from a streamlined regulatory process, enabling foreign investors to bypass many restrictions under the Foreign Business Act and enjoy a faster, smoother entry into the Thai market.

Such advantages and incentives are not available to other types of business structure in Thailand, making obtaining a BOI promotion even more advantageous.

Treaty of Amity: An Opportunity for U.S. Entrepreneurs

American entrepreneurs enjoy a unique advantage through the Thailand-U.S. Treaty of Amity, which allows U.S. citizens to own and operate businesses with majority or even full ownership. This treaty significantly reduces legal barriers, offering a faster route to market entry.

Long-Term Visas: Stability for Business Owners

Thailand offers visa options such as the Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa, specifically designed for foreign investors and entrepreneurs. The LTR visa provides up to 10 years of residence, simplified work permit requirements, and potential tax benefits, including capped personal income tax rates or exemptions on foreign-sourced income (depending on which category of LTR the holder has).

Choosing the Right Company Structure

Foreign investors have access to multiple company structures in Thailand, from Thai Limited Companies to Representative Offices and Branch Offices. Selecting the right structure is essential for long-term growth and compliance.

Belaws: Simplifying Business Setup in Thailand

Belaws provides end-to-end support for foreign entrepreneurs, covering:

-Corporate structuring and BOI promotion

-Visa and work permit applications

-Tax planning and compliance

-Ongoing accounting and legal support



"Foreign investors have a wide variety of options available to them," Birot added. "Identifying the right company structure from the outset can save time, reduce risk, and create a strong foundation for growth."

For more information, visit www.belaws.com

or contact: hello@belaws.com

