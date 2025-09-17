Opto Semiconductors Market 2025 Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2031, Claims AMR
The opto semiconductors market is estimated to reach $130.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2031.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global opto semiconductors market based on type, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.
Based on type, the LED segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The laser diode segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.37% during the forecast period.
Based on application, the industrial segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The residential segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.
Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Europe region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.46% during the forecast period.
The key players analyzed in the global opto semiconductors market report include OSRAM
Littelfuse, Inc.
ROHM Semiconductor
TT Electronics plc
IPG Photonics Corporation
JENOPTIK
Fairchild Semiconductor International
Avago Corp
Broadcom Inc.
Coherent, Inc.
