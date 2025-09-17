Gauteng Transport on effectiveness of stop-and-search operations

The Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) has intensified its high-impact stop-and-search operations as part of the province’s broader strategy to tackle criminality, lawlessness and strengthen compliance with traffic laws.

Between 08–14 September 2025, the unit’s officers conducted a number of stop-and-search operations throughout the province. During these operations, officers issued numerous infringement notices to non-compliant public transport operators, addressing cases of unroadworthy vehicles, and effecting arrests linked to serious traffic violations and attempted bribery.

In total, over seven hundred (700) manual infringement notices were issued with a further eight hundred and twenty-seven (827) processed electronically through GTI’s e-force gadget. The high-impact operations also saw seventy-two (72) vehicles served with discontinue notices for non-compliance with various road safety regulations, while one (1) vehicle was impounded for consequential violations.

The stop-and-search operations also exposed more serious offences. Two (2) motorists were arrested for attempting to bribe officers, one (1) for contravening the Immigration Act, whilst another for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on an officer.

Tensions escalated on Friday, 12 September 2025, when GTI officers came under attack from taxi drivers near the Randburg Taxi Rank in Johannesburg. An instigator, a driver affiliated with the Alexandra Taxi Association, was promptly arrested for inciting violence against officers, organising a mob to block the road and throw stones at them, damaging state property (vehicle), and assaulting a female officer, causing grievous bodily harm. This demonstrates the unit’s firm stance against intimidation and lawlessness.

These arrests underscore the inspectorate’s determination to confront not only road safety breaches but also criminal behaviour that undermines law-enforcement.

Undertaken daily, the operations form part of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s commitment to enforce compliance with traffic laws, improve visibility and ensure that lawlessness will not be tolerated.

Comprising a team of 96 officers, GTI remains committed to enhancing road safety, clamping down on lawlessness, and upholding the rule of law in the province.

