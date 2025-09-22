Scientist Turns Chronic Illness Into Mission, Launches Privacy-First Nutrigenomics DNA Nutrition Company

Bailey Farstad, physicist-turned-entrepreneur and founder of Noorns, the privacy-first DNA nutrition company.

HAARLEM, NOORD-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Physicist-turned-entrepreneur Bailey Farstad has launched Noorns, a digital health company delivering privacy-first nutrigenomics reports designed to empower consumers with actionable genetic insights.Farstad’s journey began when a chronic post-viral illness (parvovirus B19) forced her to leave her academic career in physics. Applying her scientific training to her own recovery, she discovered nutrigenomics — the study of how genes and lifestyle interact — and used it to restore her health. Determined to bring that knowledge to others, she created Noorns NuGen.Unlike most genetic health platforms, Noorns analyzes DNA files locally in the user’s browser, ensuring that no genetic data is uploaded, stored, or shared. Reports cover topics including methylation, fertility, anxiety, longevity, and Alzheimer’s prevention. Prices range from $29 to $249, with reports significantly more comprehensive than industry norms.“I lost my first career to illness, but I gained a mission: to help others understand their health without giving up their privacy,” said Bailey Farstad, Founder of Noorns.Farstad’s full founder story is available here: https://noorns.com/blog/founder-story-bailey-farstad/ Industry estimates place the global nutrigenomics market at around USD 1.29 billion by 2028, reflecting rapid growth from under USD 400 million in 2020 (Emergen Research).The launch of Noorns comes at a time when consumers are increasingly concerned about genetic privacy and data misuse. Recent controversies surrounding DNA testing companies have highlighted the risks of uploading sensitive genetic files to third-party servers. Noorns addresses this by ensuring analysis is done entirely on the user’s device — a model that prioritizes both security and empowerment.Consumers with raw DNA files from services like 23andMe, Ancestry, or MyHeritage can generate reports in minutes, gaining personalized recommendations without compromising genetic data security.Farstad is also available for media interviews on nutrigenomics, genetic privacy, and women in STEM, offering insights into both the science and the human story that led to Noorns’ creation.About Noorns:Noorns NuGen (short for Norns + Nutrigenomics) is a digital health company committed to making DNA-based nutrition both accessible and secure. Founded by Bailey Farstad, a physicist-turned-nutrigenomics scientist, Noorns delivers science-backed reports designed to optimize health, longevity, and wellness while safeguarding genetic privacy.Media Contact:Press TeamNoornsEmail: press@noorns.comWebsite: https://noorns.com

