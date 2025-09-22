NXPort Launches as the World’s Smallest eGPU Dock with Built-In 650W Power

NXPort - World’s Smallest eGPU Dock with 650W Built-in Power

NXPort combines ultra-compact design with a built-in 650W PSU, delivering plug-and-play GPU power for anyone seeking both portability and performance.

HONG KONG, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NXPort is officially raising the bar for portable graphics performance with the launch of its crowdfunded project: the world’s smallest eGPU dock that delivers 650 watts of built-in power without the need for bulky external power bricks. Compatible with Thunderbolt 3/4/5 and USB4, NXPort supports any desktop GPU—all in a sleek, compact package.

Compact Power, No Compromise

Many eGPU docks compromise between size, power, or ease of use. NXPort eliminates all three. With integrated 650W power delivery, it powers even the most demanding graphics cards. There’s no need for extra power adapters or messy cables. You simply plug in, and you’re firing on all cylinders.

Key Features

Massive Built-in Power: 650W power supply built in—no external power brick needed.

Universal Compatibility: Works with Thunderbolt 3/4/5 and USB4 ports. Supports all modern desktop GPUs.

Performance Boost: Up to 6× performance improvement for gaming and heavy graphics workloads compared to what many integrated GPU systems deliver.

Sleek & Portable: Compact form factor makes it much easier to carry than traditional eGPU setups. Designed for creators, gamers, and power users who need flexibility without sacrificing power.

Real-world Performance Expectations

NXPort is designed to let a thin laptop or small form factor host offload heavy graphics workloads to a desktop GPU — which can deliver dramatically higher frame rates and rendering throughput than integrated or mobile GPUs. The project’s materials show performance uplift targets, illustrating the practical difference between onboard integrated graphics and a full desktop GPU fed by a high-power external power supply.

From the Team

“We built NXPort to end the compromise between power and portability — real desktop performance in a package you can actually take with you.” — Alex Ho, NXPort Team Industrial Design Lead

The NXPort goes live on Kickstarter now. To learn more or support the project, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1968021586/nxport?ref=9483mc

About NXPort

NXPort is designed by a team focused on portable performance solutions for modern creators and players. The product grew from the observation that the performance gap between thin clients and desktop systems is still wide — and that many users would prefer a single, tidy device to bridge that gap without new power bricks or unwieldy cabling. The team has prioritized modular electrical design, broad connector support and a compact mechanical layout so users can upgrade GPUs and keep the device relevant as GPUs evolve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.