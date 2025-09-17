Global Vascular Embolization Industry: This sector is projected to reach a volume of $7.8 Billion by 2031

Embolization is a minimally invasive procedure that restricts blood flow in particular areas.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report from Allied Market Research, the global vascular embolization market is on a path of significant expansion. Valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, it is now projected to more than double, reaching a staggering $7.8 billion by 2031. This explosive growth is driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The comprehensive study provides a strategic roadmap for both established leaders and new entrants, offering an in-depth analysis of key investment areas, competitive dynamics, and future opportunities that will shape the market over the next decade.► Don't Miss Out “Download Your Exclusive Sample PDF Report” Now:The global vascular embolization market is analyzed across segments such as product, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.Based on product, the embolic agents segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global vascular embolization market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.9% throughout the forecast period. The embolization devices segment is also analyzed through the report.Based on application, the neurology segment contributed to nearly half of the global market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. At the same time, the oncology segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.3% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the study include peripheral vascular diseases and urology & nephrology.By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment garnered the highest share in 2021, generating nearly two-thirds of the global market. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is also studied through the report.Purchase Inquiry:Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.The key market players analyzed in the global vascular embolization market report include Balt Group, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Johnson and Johnson, Terumo Medical Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories., Merit Medical, Stryker Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.Related Reports:Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chronic-hepatitis-b-chb-market-A31523 Speech Therapy Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/speech-therapy-market-A31451 Surgical Glue Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/surgical-glue-market-A31580 Medical Transcription Software Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-transcription-software-market-A31454

