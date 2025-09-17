Tickless Mini by Andras Oravecz - Remion Design Ltd. Wins Platinum in A' Pet and Animal Product Awards

Tickless Mini

Innovative Ultrasonic Tick and Flea Repellent Recognized for Excellence in Pet Care Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andras Oravecz - Remion Design Ltd. has been announced as a winner of the highly prestigious A' Design Award in the Pet Care , Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category for their work titled "Tickless Mini." The A' Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of pet care design, celebrating innovative and outstanding designs that contribute to the advancement of the industry.The Tickless Mini's recognition in the A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Award category underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the Pet Care industry. This innovative design aligns with the industry's focus on providing effective, safe, and user-friendly solutions for pet owners, while also prioritizing sustainability and environmental responsibility.Tickless Mini represents a breakthrough in ultrasonic flea and tick protection, offering a compact, rechargeable, and eco-friendly solution for pets of all sizes. Its tiny yet powerful design incorporates advanced ultrasonic technology to help repel parasites without the use of harmful chemicals or fragrances. The device's ergonomic shape, durable materials, and innovative side tab attachment method ensure both comfort for pets and convenience for owners.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Awards serves as a testament to Andras Oravecz - Remion Design Ltd.'s commitment to innovation and excellence in the Pet Care industry. The award not only celebrates the Tickless Mini's outstanding design but also inspires the team to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in creating effective, sustainable, and user-friendly pet care solutions.Team MembersTickless Mini was designed by Andras Oravecz - Remion Design Ltd., with Remion Design Ltd. as the designer company and ProtectOne Global Ltd. as the project owner.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Tickless Mini design at:About Andras Oravecz - Remion Design Ltd.Andras Oravecz - Remion Design Ltd. is a Hungary-based design company that specializes in creating innovative and sustainable pet care solutions. With a focus on combining advanced technology with user-friendly design, the company strives to develop products that prioritize the health and well-being of pets while also considering the needs of pet owners and the environment.About ProtectOne Global Ltd, Tickless brandProtectOne Ltd., established in 2010, is dedicated to developing innovative, chemical-free ultrasonic devices that prevent tick and flea issues for both humans and animals. The company's flagship brand, Tickless, offers a wide range of products designed for pets, outdoor enthusiasts, and households. Utilizing advanced ultrasonic technology, Tickless devices help repel parasites without the use of harmful chemicals, providing a safe and eco-conscious alternative. With a presence in over 50 countries, ProtectOne continues to innovate and expand its product line to meet the evolving needs of its global customer base.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a highly regarded accolade that recognizes designs at the forefront of creativity and innovation. Awarded to works that demonstrate exceptional artistic and technical proficiency, this prestigious honor acknowledges the recipients' commitment to advancing the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Platinum A' Design Award-winning designs are celebrated for their potential to shape aesthetics, inspire trends, and contribute to the betterment of society.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the competition spans all industries and welcomes entries from countries worldwide. The A' Design Award's mission is to identify and celebrate exceptional designs that positively impact society, driving progress and setting new standards of excellence. By showcasing these groundbreaking works on a global platform, the A' Design Award not only honors the creative minds behind them but also fosters a deeper appreciation for the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at:

