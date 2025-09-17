Salsa Kings Offers Group and Private Dance Lessons in Miramar

A leading Latin dance studio provides comprehensive salsa instruction for beginners and experienced dancers in Miramar.

Salsa Kings, a premier Latin dance studio founded in 1998, provides comprehensive salsa dance instruction through group classes and private salsa lessons at its Miramar location, serving dance enthusiasts throughout Broward County. The established dance studio offers structured programs designed to accommodate students at all skill levels, from complete beginners to experienced dancers seeking to refine their technique.

The studio's approach focuses on creating accessible learning environments where students can develop dance skills while building social connections. Dance classes offer documented health and social benefits, with Latin dance serving as an effective form of physical exercise while providing opportunities for social interaction in welcoming environments.

Group Classes Build Community and Confidence

Group salsa classes at the Miramar location provide structured learning environments where students can:

• Develop fundamental salsa dance techniques through progressive instruction

• Practice with multiple dance partners to build versatility and confidence

• Participate in beginner and intermediate level classes throughout the week

• Experience the social aspects of dance in friendly, welcoming atmospheres

The group class format allows students to learn alongside peers while receiving guidance from experienced instructors passionate about salsa dance education.

Private Salsa Lessons Offer Personalized Instruction

Private salsa lessons provide individualized attention for students seeking customized instruction. The private lesson format offers several distinct advantages:

• Personalized attention: One-on-one instruction from expert instructors with feedback tailored to individual skill levels and goals

• Flexible scheduling: Accommodates busy schedules with adaptable lesson timing

• Customized choreography: Instructors create specific choreography for students or couples, suitable for special occasions including weddings and quinceañeras

• Accelerated progress: Individualized focus enables students to advance more rapidly than in group settings

• Comfortable learning environment: Private settings allow students to feel relaxed and confident while learning new techniques

• Partner choice: Students select their preferred dance partners for increased comfort and trust building

• Specialized training: Concentrated instruction in specific salsa styles and techniques

• Individual challenges: Customized routines and exercises address personal technique improvement needs

"If you're looking for energy, fun, and a real sense of community, Salsa Kings is the place to be! The instructors are incredibly talented, patient, and know how to make every class feel like a celebration. I took my 8 year old to the class and Tania and the two instructors given the class, gave my daughter all the support she needed to overcome her fears, and I will like to thank them. Whether you're a complete beginner or have some dance experience, they meet you where you are and help you grow with confidence. The atmosphere is welcoming, the music is always on point, and we left the class feeling happier and more alive. Highly recommend for anyone wanting to learn salsa in a fun and supportive environment!" said client Veronica D.

The Miramar studio features experienced instructors who focus on helping students master salsa dance fundamentals while building confidence and creative expression. Students consistently report positive experiences with the studio's approach to dance education.

Gatirrecuba, another client, shared: "I had the most incredible salsa experience at the Miramar studio! From the moment I walked in, the energy was infectious and the atmosphere so welcoming. What truly made it unforgettable were Lester and Lucia they are absolutely phenomenal. Their passion for dance, their patience, and the way they create such a supportive and fun environment is unmatched. Whether you're a beginner or more advanced, they make everyone feel seen, included, and inspired. I left every class smiling, sweating, and already looking forward to the next one. I can't recommend this studio enough — if you're thinking about starting salsa or just looking for a place to truly enjoy dancing, this is it! 💃🕺🔥"

Jorge R. noted the studio's consistent quality: "Amazing salsa experience! The studio has such a fun and welcoming vibe. Lucia and Tanya at the front desk are so friendly and helpful, and Lester is an incredible instructor who makes every class enjoyable and easy to follow. Highly recommend this place to anyone looking to learn, dance, and have a great time! 💃🕺 …"

Salsa Kings serves Latin dance enthusiasts across multiple locations in South Florida, including the cities of Miami, Weston, Miramar, Doral, Homestead, and Kendall, spanning Miami-Dade County and Broward County. The studio provides services to clients seeking both recreational dance education and specialized instruction for events and performances.

Mr. Andres, owner of Salsa Kings, emphasized the studio's commitment to comprehensive dance education that addresses physical, mental, and social wellness aspects of Latin dance participation.

The studio offers multiple learning formats including in-person group classes, private lessons, and virtual instruction options to accommodate diverse student preferences and schedules.

For more information about group classes and private salsa lessons in Miramar, contact Salsa Kings at +1 305-553-0555 or visit https://salsakings.com/. Additional resources and dance insights are available at https://salsakings.com/blog/.

About Salsa Kings

Founded in 1998, Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

Miami Latin Dance Studio:

11493 SW 40th St.

Miami, FL 33165

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/4STcQ87Hw5dSs9fC6

Weston Latin Dance Studio:

16646 Saddle Club Rd.

Weston, FL 33326

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/Sepc1bnd382kWhrVA

Homestead Latin Dance Studio:

112 N Krome Ave.

Homestead, FL 33030

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/MSffTLY4Z9e4nMEX8

Doral Latin Dance Studio:

8260 NW 27th St. #408

Doral, FL 33122

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/6GjXkDb1gx1xyPXi9

Miramar Latin Dance Studio:

11647 Red Rd.

Miramar, FL 33025

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/DWdC2u63M8jJe2NR7

