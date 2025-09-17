Huai'an Zhongshuge by Li Xiang Wins Platinum in A' Interior Design Awards

Huai'an Zhongshuge

Innovative Bookstore Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of interior design, has announced Huai'an Zhongshuge by Li Xiang as the winner of the Platinum A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This remarkable achievement highlights the significance of the Huai'an Zhongshuge design within the interior design industry, positioning it as a noteworthy and innovative project that has garnered international recognition.The Platinum A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is highly relevant to the interior design industry and its stakeholders, as it showcases exceptional designs that align with current trends and advance industry standards. Huai'an Zhongshuge's recognition underscores its practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing its utility and innovation in the realm of bookstore design.Huai'an Zhongshuge stands out for its unique concept, drawing inspiration from the vastness of the universe to create a surreal planetary installation that connects two floors. The design overcomes technical challenges through precise 3D modeling and computational simulation, ensuring a balance between structural stability and visual impact. The bookstore seamlessly integrates display, reading, and leisure functions into its astronomical form, offering a captivating and immersive experience for visitors.This prestigious recognition serves as a testament to Li Xiang's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design and creating spaces that blend functionality, aesthetics, and cultural relevance. The Platinum A' Design Award win is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the X+Living brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of interior design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Li XiangLi Xiang, an architecture graduate from Birmingham City University in the United Kingdom, founded X+Living Architecture and Interior Design in 2011. She has created numerous representative design works across diverse sectors, leveraging her distinctive insights into art and culture to construct commercial spaces teeming with emotional tension. Her work has been globally recognized with over a hundred design awards , and she has been invited to serve as a judge for international competitions such as the Dezeen Awards, the Frame Awards, and the A'Design Awards.About Shanghai Zhongshu Industrial Co., Ltd.Zhongshuge is a reading space brand under Shanghai Zhongshu Industry Co., Ltd., founded on April 23, 2013, by Jin Hao. Zhongshuge adheres to the philosophy of "chain but not replicate, each store with its own cultural style," creating a reading space that combines design aesthetics and humanistic beauty for readers.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a highly regarded accolade that recognizes designs at the forefront of creativity and innovation in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Recipients are celebrated for their exceptional artistic and technical proficiency, as well as their commitment to advancing the boundaries of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomics, consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, longevity, accessibility, technology incorporation, space optimization, project management, safety, and adaptability.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a respected international competition that promotes excellence in design and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, renowned manufacturers, and influential brands, the award provides an opportunity to demonstrate creativity, gain recognition, and be acknowledged for superior design capabilities. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://interiorcompetition.com

