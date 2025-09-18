Surge Arrester Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Surge Arrester Market Through 2025?

The surge arrester industry has experienced significant growth in the past few years. The market, which was worth $2.28 billion in 2024, is predicted to expand to $2.43 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This impressive growth during the historic period can be attributed to several factors such as elevated power usage, heightened governmental investment in energy infrastructure along with robust economic progress in emerging markets, and amplified investments in transmission and distribution (T&D) networks.

An upward trend is anticipated in the surge arrester market size in the upcoming years, predicted to expand to $3.27 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The heightened growth during this forecast period is due to the escalating need for electricity, increased investments in renewable energy, and the swift expansion of industrialization and manufacturing industries. The forecast period is also expecting to witness major trends such as the emphasis on creating innovative technological solutions, the introduction of IoT (Internet of Things) integrated devices and solutions, expansion of production facilities, and a concentration on mergers and acquisitions.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Surge Arrester Market?

The rising electricity demand is contributing to the growth of the market. This increase is largely due to population growth and greater use of electrical and electronic devices, particularly in developing nations such as China, India, Brazil, and some African countries. For instance, in August 2024, the World Economic Forum, a Switzerland-based NGO, noted that global electricity demand was projected to grow by about 4% in 2024, up from 2.5% in 2023. Renewable electricity is expected to rise from 30% in 2023 to 35% in 2025. Therefore, the surge arrester market is being driven by growing electricity demand.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Surge Arrester Market?

Major players in the Surge Arrester include:

• Siemens Energy

• General Electric

• Schneider Electric

• Hubbell

• Hitachi

• CG Power And Industrial Solutions Ltd

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Legrand Sa

• Eaton Corporation Plc

• Meidensha

What Are The Top Trends In The Surge Arrester Industry?

Leading corporations in the surge arrester industry are striving to create fresh technological advancements to solidify their market presence. For instance, in November 2022, Swiss firm Hitachi ABB Power Grids (now known as Hitachi Energy), known for manufacturing and developing power transformers and substations, introduced a revolutionary digital tool aimed at enhancing grid resistance to wildfires. The cutting-edge Wireless Spark Prevention Unit (SPU) Indicator aids utility firms in managing crucial assets through efficient remote surveillance and improved planning for maintenance and replacements.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Surge Arrester Market

The surge arrestermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polymeric, Porcelain

2) By Voltage Type: Low Voltage Surge Arresters, Medium Voltage Surge Arresters, High Voltage Surge Arresters

3) By End-User: Utilities, Industries, Transportation, Other End-Users

4) By Application: AIS (Air Insulated Switchgear), GIS (Gas Insulated Switchgear)

5) By Class: Distribution Class, Intermediate Class, Station Class

Subsegments:

1) By Polymeric: Silicone Rubber Surge Arresters, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Surge Arresters

2) By Porcelain: Station Class Porcelain Surge Arresters, Distribution Class Porcelain Surge Arresters

Global Surge Arrester Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the surge arresters market in size while the region projected to grow the fastest is Asia-Pacific. The report on the surge arrester market includes an analysis of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

