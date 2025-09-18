Vanessa Garcia, Award-Winning Author, Highlights the Global Connection of Food, Family, and Culture

Vanessa Garcia. Photo Credit: Silvio Padilla. Vanessa Garcia. Photo Credit: Silvio Padilla.

What the Bread Says is a universal exploration of how a simple, shared meal can connect people across generations, cultures, and communities.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanessa Garcia is turning one of humanity’s oldest traditions, breaking bread, into a powerful story of connection. Her acclaimed book, What the Bread Says: Baking with Love, History, and Papan, shows how bread carries stories across generations, cultures, and even political divides. Like CNN’s Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, Garcia highlights the way sharing a meal can open pathways to understanding, using food as a lens for culture, storytelling, and human connection.

“Anthony Bourdain is one of my heroes,” Garcia says. “He understood that kitchens and tables are where stories come alive, where barriers dissolve. Like Bourdain, and like writers such as Reinaldo Arenas, I believe in the transformative power of telling and tasting stories together. Breaking bread is more than nourishment, it’s an act of empathy, a way to prevent wars, to build bridges across borders.”

Garcia believes that the stories people carry are often woven into what they create, and few creations convey them as powerfully as bread. Her acclaimed book, What the Bread Says, first published in 2022, has resonated across cultures and is now being translated into Spanish, Japanese, and Indonesian, highlighting the universal power of sharing a meal to connect people.

The inspiration for the book is deeply personal. Garcia’s grandfather, Papan, passed down his family’s story, marked by the escape from three tyrannies, Franco, Hitler, and Castro, while teaching her to bake bread. As they waited for the dough to rise, he recounted histories of resilience, loss, and survival. Once the bread was ready, they would break it together, embodying the joy and sustenance that exists even in the face of hardship.

"Every loaf tells a story. When we share bread, we share who we are. Breaking bread together is at the heart of connection," Garcia concludes.

Readers Rave:

"Now my girls want to bake bread. I love that it’s simple enough for my 5 yr old to understand and it includes geography and history that interests my 9 year old. Great bedtime story or story while baking with your kids."

About Vanessa Garcia

Vanessa Garcia is a Cuban-American writer and multidisciplinary creator, with work spanning screenwriting, playwriting, journalism, and novels. She has written for Sesame Street, earning an Emmy nomination and two Telly Awards—Caillou, and the French animated series Behind the Beats. Her novel White Light won an International Latino Book Award and was named one of NPR’s Best Books of 2015. In 2022, she released her debut children’s picture book, What the Bread Says.

Garcia’s theatrical works include The Amparo Experience (hailed as “Miami’s Hottest Ticket” by People en Español), Sweet Goats & Blueberry Señoritas (co-written with Richard Blanco), #Graced, and Jenna & The Whale. Her essays and journalism have appeared in The LA Times, The Guardian, The Washington Post, National Review, ESPN, and more. She also co-hosts the family podcast Never the Empty Nest with her sister and mother, sharing stories, insights, and reflections on life and family.

