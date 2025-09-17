Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,341 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 18, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Community Improvement Corporation of Delphos
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Greater Lima, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Brown Brown County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Butler West Chester Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Cuyahoga Southwest Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Darke Greenmound Union Cemetery District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Delaware The Terra Alta New Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Fairfield Fairfield County General Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Special Improvement District (SID) Public Service Association
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Capital Crossroads Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Discovery Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio UST Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Guernsey Adams Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hancock Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Benton Ridge
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Hardin Village of Ridgeway
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Harrison Harrison County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Highland Highland County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Highland County Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government FFR
Licking Etna Corporate Park Joint Economic Development Zone 1
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery Community Improvement Corporation of Miamisburg
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
West Carrollton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Morrow Canaan Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Paulding Auglaize Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Portage City of Ravenna
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Compliance Examination
Union Jackson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Union County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Warren Deerfield Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Wood County District Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA

The full reports will be available Thursday, September 18, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 18, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more