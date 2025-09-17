Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 18, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Community Improvement Corporation of Delphos

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Greater Lima, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Brown Brown County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Butler West Chester Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Cuyahoga Southwest Council of Governments

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Darke Greenmound Union Cemetery District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Delaware The Terra Alta New Community Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Fairfield Fairfield County General Health District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Special Improvement District (SID) Public Service Association

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Capital Crossroads Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Discovery Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio UST Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Guernsey Adams Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Hancock Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Village of Benton Ridge

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hardin Village of Ridgeway

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Harrison Harrison County District Board of Health

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Highland Highland County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Highland County Airport Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government FFR

Licking Etna Corporate Park Joint Economic Development Zone 1

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery Community Improvement Corporation of Miamisburg

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit West Carrollton Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Morrow Canaan Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Paulding Auglaize Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Portage City of Ravenna

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Union Jackson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Union County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Warren Deerfield Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Wood County District Board of Health

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA



The full reports will be available Thursday, September 18, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.