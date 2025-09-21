DoctorShield collaborates with Association of Malaysian Optometrists

The JA Assure and AMO teams at the collaboration signing to advance medico-legal awareness and support optometrists with DoctorShield.

MALAYSIA, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia JA Assure Sdn Bhd (“JA”) and the Association of Malaysian Optometrists (“AMO”) have entered into an agreement to advance medico-legal awareness among optometrists and to promote DoctorShield Indemnity Insurance as the preferred indemnity solution for AMO members.Signed on 1st September 2025, the agreement outlines a collaborative programme of educational initiatives including workshops, seminars, and member events designed to help practitioners understand evolving medico-legal risks, the importance of appropriate professional indemnity, and practical steps to protect their practice and patients.“Optometry is at the front line of primary eye care, and clear, accessible medico-legal education is now essential,” said Japhire Gopi Kannan, Founder & CEO of JA Assure. “Through this collaboration with AMO, DoctorShield will support members with education-first initiatives and a streamlined path to obtain the right cover, so optometrists can focus on clinical excellence with confidence.”Mr Ahmad, President of AMO, said: “For AMO members and the 3,500 optometrists nationwide, DoctorShield’s digital platform offers instant indicative quotes, clear policy wording, and a purchase journey that takes minutes bringing transparency and speed to what used to be a manual process.”Under the agreement, JA and AMO will jointly:• Organise awareness-building sessions both physical and virtual to simplify medico-legal concepts relevant to optometric practice.• Promote DoctorShield as the preferred indemnity option for AMO members via co-branded communications and member-focused events.About DoctorShield and JA Assure Sdn BhdDoctorShield is Malaysia’s first fully online platform for medical professional indemnity. We provide transparent cover with upfront pricing, uniform policy wording, and a secure purchase process that takes minutes, backed by responsive human support. Our education-first approach includes practical guidance, early loss-mitigation support, and the option for practitioners to have choice of lawyer during disputes. Backed by the insurance and technology capabilities of the JA Assure group (a Lloyd’s Coverholder), DoctorShield helps practitioners make informed decisions and practise with confidence. DoctorShield is distributed by JA Assure Sdn Bhd.About the Association of Malaysian Optometrists (AMO) AMO is a professional association representing optometrists in Malaysia. The association advocates for clinical standards, continuous professional development, and the advancement of optometric practice in the country.Media enquiriesJA Assure Sdn Bhd — CommunicationsEmail: query@thedoctorshield.comWhatsApp: +60 12-293 0700

