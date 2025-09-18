Berry Extracts For Feed Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berry Extracts For Feed Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of berry extracts for animal feed has seen significant growth recently. The market value is expected to increase from $6.42 billion in 2024 to $6.79 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The historical growth can be linked to the improvement of the quality and nutritional value of feed, industry's concentration on animal health and productivity, usage of natural ingredients in feed, adoption of sustainable farming methods, and the market's focus on functional feed additives.

Predictions for the berry extracts for feed market show robust growth in the coming years, with an anticipated market value of $9.15 billion by 2029 and a CAGR of 7.7%. Factors contributing to this upward trajectory during the forecast period include the growth of livestock and poultry sectors, advancements in animal nutrition research, consumers' inclination towards natural and functional feed supplements, regulatory backing for nutritional enhancements, emphasis on animal welfare, and efforts towards performance optimization. Key trends during the prediction period are market transition towards natural feed supplements, health and nutritional advantages, antioxidant-rich additions, natural substitutes for synthetic additives, and performance improvement in livestock.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Berry Extracts For Feed Market?

Growing interest in animal-derived proteins is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the berry extracts for feed market. This term denotes proteins obtained from animal products, including meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and dairy. These items are highly regarded for their protein content as they encompass all essential amino acids. Feeds enriched with berry extracts, such as blueberries, offer activated protein kinase (APK) — an enzyme instrumental in initiating the protein processing of animal and human proteins. For example, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) 2022 Highlights forecast that global fish consumption will rise to 21.4 kg per person by 2031, from 20.5 kg per person in 2021. Hence, the escalating preference for animal-based proteins is a key factor propelling the development of the berry extracts for feed market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Berry Extracts For Feed Market?

Major players in the Berry Extracts For Feed include:

• Nutrition N.V.

• Kemin Industries Inc.

• Biomin Holding GmbH

• Impextraco NV

• Merck Animal Health

• Novus International Inc.

• Alltech Inc.

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

• FutureCeuticals Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Berry Extracts For Feed Market?

One leading trend that is emerging in the berry extracts for feed market is the introduction of novel products. Firms operating within this sector are bringing out innovative new items in order to fortify their standing within the industry. Take, for example, Solid Gold, a pet food enterprise based in the US, which introduced the Supplements Solid Gold Leaps & Hounds and Solid Gold Grass Guardian to the berry extracts for feed market in March 2023. The Leaps & Hounds supplemental bites are made from valuable, superior ingredients such as glucosamine, turmeric and MSM, and are intended for dogs across all age groups and capabilities, proving particularly beneficial for older dogs who are overweight, as well as puppies. The Grass Guardian Supplements from Solid Gold work to control common urine pH levels, thereby promoting optimal bladder and urinary tract health while also diminishing the likelihood of dogs' urine yellowing the lawn. They integrate cranberry and D-mannose, along with a unique combination of enzymes to fortify the digestive system, potentially reducing grass burn.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Berry Extracts For Feed Market Growth

The berry extracts for feed market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Form: Liquid, Powder, Pills

2) By Source: Natural, Synthetic

3) By Application: Pharmaceutical, Food And Beverage, Nutraceutical

Subsegments:

1) By Liquid: Concentrated Liquid, Diluted Liquid

2) By Powder: Fine Powder, Coarse Powder

3) By Pills: Soft Pills, Hard Pills

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Berry Extracts For Feed Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific led the market in berry extracts for feed. The anticipated growth status is discussed in the report. The report examines all regions, which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

